3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chargers in Week 8 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium

1) Take advantage of the Chargers' depleted offensive line

The Chargers could potentially get back tackle Joe Alt back on the offensive line, but will still have three rookies starting and potentially a fourth like they have the past few weeks if guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) does not play due to injury. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been sacked 21 times this season, fifth-most in the NFL. The Chargers have found moderate success on the ground (119 yards per game, 13th in the NFL), but have struggled in the passing game (168.2 yards per game, 28th in the NFL).

Although the Rams are missing defensive end Kobie Turner and nose tackle Poona Ford, the defensive line played sound against the Raiders last week in both pass rush and run defense. And if they do the same against the Chargers, it could lead to similar success.

2) Lean into the run game again

The Rams' run game last week was incredibly successful. Both running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum had over 90 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown. The run game both impacted the scoreboard with the two touchdowns and also set up much more manageable down and distances for the Rams to open up their entire playbook.

The Chargers have allowed 123.8 yards per game on the ground and have been solid in stopping the pass (206.2 yards per game, eighth in the NFL). The Rams found a way to win against the Raiders and score the most points they have all season with quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for the second-fewest yards all season in what could be a similar recipe for success this weekend against the Chargers.

3) Finish red zone drives in the end zone

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Rams scored touchdowns on just 53.3% of drives that reached the red zone. In the past three weeks, that percentage has shot up to 69% as they've gone 12-for-14 in that span against the Raiders, Cardinals and Bills.