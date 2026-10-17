3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium

1) Let Matthew Stafford and the passing game do what they do

Over the last three games, quarterback Matthew Stafford has led the Rams' offense on potential game-winning drives in each. The Rams came up just short on the final play in Week 3 against the Broncos, had two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that won Week 4 against the Eagles and scored an end-of-regulation touchdown that forced overtime in Week 5 against the Bills.

While each showcased an ability to remain steady late in games, finding consistency throughout the game is still a goal for the offense.

The Cardinals have the most passing yards allowed per play (7.9) and tied-for most touchdowns allowed per game (1.8) in the NFL. For Stafford specifically, Arizona has allowed the opposing quarterback to have the second-highest passer rating allowed per game (117.2). Sunday's game against the Cardinals presents an opportune time for Stafford and the offense to play a complete game of football.

2) Eliminate Trey McBride as a target

Tight end Trey McBride has the most receptions of any tight end in the NFL going into Week 6 (42) and the third-most yards (308). McBride also leads the Cardinals in every major receiving category: receptions, yards and touchdowns (3). His three touchdowns and average of 61.8 yards per game has provided consistency and a spark for a hot-and-cold Arizona passing offense.

The Cardinals traded away wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Oct. 11 and will be without running back Jeremiyah Love on Sunday after Love was ruled out due to an ankle injury. McBride, as he has been all season, will likely be an even bigger target on Sunday and crucial for the Rams to minimize to slow down Arizona's offense.

3) Clean up special teams

Last week on Monday Night Football, the Rams' game was book ended by special teams blunders. The Bills returned the opening kickoff to the Rams' 35-yard line to set the tone and a series of overtime field goals sealed the win for Buffalo— one blocked kick by Rams kicker Harrison Mevis and one game-winning kick by Bill kicker Tyler Bass.

Since Monday night's game, the Rams made a change at kicker, moving on from Mevis and bringing in Blake Grupe. Head coach Sean McVay said the move was prompted by needing more production out of that position. And overall, McVay said he hopes the group improves so he doesn't "have to keep talking about it with (the media)."