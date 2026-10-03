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3 Keys to Winning for the Rams at the Eagles in Week 4 in Philadelphia

Oct 03, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

The Rams play against the Eagles for a second-consecutive early-season matchup in Philadelphia. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for Week 4 against the Eagles is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX.

Ahead of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, presented by The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani (CallJacob.com).

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1) Stop the Eagles on third down

In the first three weeks, the Eagles' worst conversion rate on third down came in their lone loss to the Bears in Week 3. Philadelphia went 2-for-9 on third down after converting 16 times on 33 third downs in the first two games, both ending in wins for the Eagles.

The rushing attack, spearheaded by running back Saquon Barkley, led the charge in Weeks 1 and 3, but quarterback Jalen Hurts and the passing attack were the ones dictating pace in Week 2. Hurts go-to target, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, is ruled out against the Rams which leaves much uncertainty for how their offense will approach the game. Otherwise, their third-down conversion rate has told a more straight forward story so far, and it will likely be crucial for the Rams to win in that regard.

2) Limit turnovers

Through three games, the Eagles are the only team in the NFL to not yet force a turnover. The Rams, on the other hand, are tied for fifth in giveaways with six so far this season. Although not recording a single turnover hasn't prevented the Eagles from winning games, currently sitting at 2-1, the Rams have fallen victim to turnovers altering the course of a game.

The pick-six against Denver is the most notable of Los Angeles' six turnovers this season, as it gave the Broncos their first lead of the game. Although the other interception by quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 3 was on the final play of the game, limiting turnovers all together will be important against a defense that has struggled to get them all season.

3) Score touchdowns and minimize mistakes in the red zone

Last week against the Broncos, the Rams were 1-for-4 in the red zone when it came to scoring touchdowns. They scored on every trip inside the 20-yard line, but the inability to find the endzone on the majority of those drives was a key factor in losing to the Broncos.

In what will likely be a physical battle against the Eagles on Sunday, every yard is going to count, especially in the red zone. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase talked about focusing on the fundamentals after multiple penalties and negative plays in the red zone last week. Those improvements are going to be crucial in Philadelphia when the difference between a red-zone touchdown and red-zone field goal could decide the game.

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