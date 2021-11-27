Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers

Nov 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) head to Green Bay to take on the Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field in a rematch of last year's divisional round playoff game.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Make Packers QB Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable

Rodgers may be without his starting left tackle and starting center – and also dealing with a fractured toe – but none of those setbacks appeared to inhibit him in the second half of last week's game against the Vikings. He was in pain and under pressure, but still found a way to adjust, as evidenced by the 37-yard completion he had to wide receiver Davante Adams at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

That places a premium not only on the Rams' pass rush disrupting Rodgers, but also the Rams secondary to ensure those types of plays don't happen.

2) Keep Packers RB A.J. Dillon – and RB Aaron Jones, if he plays – contained

The 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon is a bruising back who has filled in capably for the injured Jones, finishing with 21 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 10, then 11 carries for 53 yards against the Vikings in Week 11. Dillon has also recorded eight receptions for 106 yards over those last two games.

The 5-9, 208-pound Jones – normally the starter – is questionable to play with a knee injury that he sustained against the Seahawks and prevented him from playing last week; when healthy, he's an all-purpose weapon who has collected 839 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in 10 games.

When it comes to the Packers' backfield, the Rams defense must be mindful of not only stopping the run, but also limiting those running backs' impact in the passing game.

3) Protect QB Matthew Stafford and the ball

Led by former Rams assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach Joe Barry, the Packers defense ranks 10th in the NFL in sacks (26) and is tied with the Dolphins and Saints for the eighth-most takeaways created (16 – 11 interceptions and five fumble recoveries).

Accordingly, for the Rams to have success on Sunday, their offensive line will have to consistently give Stafford a clean pocket. It will also be important for Stafford and the Rams' skill players on offense to not commit any turnovers.

