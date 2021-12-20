3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 15 

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) return home to host the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) in Week 15, with the chance to move into a tie with the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West with a victory. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium on Tuesday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 4 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Know your role

The Rams received some good news over the weekend and into Monday with players coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, in line with head coach Sean McVay's comments Sunday about more of them trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's game.

Still, amid the personnel uncertainty over the last week because of those circumstances, it's important for every player to know their role and execute it. A game of this magnitude places a premium on it.

2) Limit Seahawks WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf

It was Metcalf who had the big game in the first meeting between the two teams back in Week 5 (five catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns), but Lockett is always a threat to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson for an explosive pass play, too.

Stopping the Seahawks passing game certainly begins with making Wilson uncomfortable, but just as important is keeping his top two targets in check.

3) Sharp execution on offense

The Seahawks enter Week 15 allowing the most total yards of offense per game in the NFL at 394.9, and lost safety Jamal Adams – arguably their best defensive player – to season-ending shoulder surgery two weeks ago.

Of course, the only way for the Rams offense take advantage of both of those factors is by making sound decisions and not turning the ball over. Playing a disciplined game in that phase will go a long way toward earning a victory Tuesday night.