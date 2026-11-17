The Rams arrive at their Week 11 bye on a four-game win streak after soundly defeating the Cardinals 34-6 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Earning that victory required personnel packages that were staples (13) and also new additions (20), as well as wide receivers and tight ends who capitalized on their opportunities as quarterback Matthew Stafford spread the ball around. The defense had its say, too, with several timely takeaways and plays.

Here are 5 Interesting Stats from the game, presented by DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports:

The Rams deployed 13 personnel on 63.5% of their plays against the Cardinals in Week 10, the second-highest mark in the Sean McVay era — the only game higher was also against the Cardinals (Week 18, 2025). (Next Gen Stats)

You can't underestimate just how vital it was that the Rams had tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen available for this game. While Parkinson (ribs) had no game status designation by the time the final injury report came out, Allen (oblique) was questionable after being limited Friday, a non-participant Thursday and estimated as limited Wednesday. Collectively, the trio played 67, 70 and 68% of Los Angeles' offensive snaps on Sunday.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Rams used 13 personnel on 31 plays in the second half after 16 plays in the first half, totaling 198 yards and two touchdowns from the package. The first touchdown was running back Blake Corum's 1-yard rushing touchdown that put the Rams up 24-6; the second was Allen's 19-yard touchdown reception less than five minutes of game time later that grew the Rams' lead to 25.

The Rams also deployed 20 personnel on 17 plays, totaling 197 yards and a touchdown, after not using the package on a single play this season entering Week 10. (Next Gen Stats)

Necessity bred creativity last November after the Rams had to adapt to Puka Nacua being sidelined when Nacua sprained his ankle during their Week 7 road game against the Ravens. The use of 13 personnel took off from there, as the Rams leaned on their depth at tight end to put their five best skill players on the field.

A year later, this time down both Nacua and red zone weapon Davante Adams with Nacua joining him on Injured Reserve, it led to 20 personnel – two running backs, zero tight ends, three wide receivers – as the latest version of creativity out of necessity, putting both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field at the same time. Ironically, all of that production (197 yards and a touchdown) was in the passing game; the touchdown out of that formation was the screen pass to Xavier Smith, and neither Williams nor Corum recorded a rushing attempt in those packages.

Matthew Stafford completed a pass to nine different receivers in Sunday's Week 10 win over the Cardinals, a season-high

The Rams consistently had 7-8 different pass catchers in each game for the majority of the season, but a different looking rotation yielded the greatest number of different pass catchers yet in a game this season.

For context, here's what it looked like prior to Week 10:

Week 1: 8

Week 2: 8

Week 3: 7

Week 4: 8

Week 5: 8

Week 6: 7

Week 7: 7

Week 8: 5

Week 9: 6

Stafford finished the game 18-for-26 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

Stafford completed 7 of 9 passes outside the numbers for 150 yards against the Cardinals in Week 10 (Next Gen Stats)

That production was a big jump from 7 of 10 for 46 yards on such passes in the first meeting with the Cardinals earlier this season.

Stafford's 16.7 yards per attempt on such passes was his second-highest mark in a single game since 2018 (minimum 5 pass attempts).

The Rams have allowed 19 points combined in 2 games with both defensive end Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Myles Garrett (NFL Research)

As nice as it was to see Donald notch his first sack of the season, the greater importance was in how it contributed to the effectiveness of both him and Garrett on the field together.

With one of the two out of the lineup, Los Angeles allowed 21.0 points per game in the first eight games of the season.