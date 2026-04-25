5 interesting stats from the Rams' Day 2 picks: What TE Max Klare and OT Keagen Trost bring to Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – On Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams added Ohio State tight end Max Klare and Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost. The common theme among the two is the versatility that both provide at their respective positions, and their college production showcases those traits.

Here are five interesting stats on those two players that detail what they will bring to the Rams.

Klare rotated positions so often that he didn't clear a 50% snap rate at any singular spot last season, according to Pro Football Focus

Out of Klare's 488 offensive snaps, 232 came on the line as a traditional tight end (47.5%), while 160 were from the slot (32.7%), 52 were out wide (10.7%) and he even lined up in the backfield 44 times (9.0%). With the Rams' proclivity for 13 personnel, that versatility is valuable and something that head coach Sean McVay raved about in the post-Day 2 press conference.

Klare has been targeted on routes out of the slot 59 times over the past two seasons, according to PFF

Out of those 59 targets, he caught 41 passes for 447 yards. The Rams utilized their tight ends in the slot or out wide last season as well, often during multi-tight end sets, so that skill set is relevant.

Klare led Purdue in targets (74), catches (51), receiving yards (684) and receiving touchdowns (four) in 2024

There were a lot of mouths to feed at Ohio State last season, so his production dropped a bit in 2025 (43 catches, 448 yards and two touchdowns), but Klare was the leading receiver for the Boilermakers before transferring. His 684 yards ranked eighth among all FBS tight ends, and that mark would have placed fourth this past season.

Trost took snaps at both tackle spots and both guard spots during his seven-year college career

Trost's primary position was right tackle, but he changed positions almost as much as he changed schools in college. With Indiana State in 2022, he played 75 snaps at right guard (all in one game) and 63 at left tackle (also all in one game) and spent the rest of the year at right tackle with 539 snaps. Then he played exclusively at left tackle the next season (431 snaps).

Then he transferred to Wake Forest where he played 105 left tackle snaps and 662 right tackle snaps. And to complete the offensive line puzzle (apart from center), Trost played a single snap at left guard last season with the Tigers and the rest of his 864 snaps were at right tackle. He also played three snaps at left guard in 2019 as a freshman with Monroe State and two in 2021 with Indiana State.

Trost earned the highest PFF offense grade (92.0) and run-blocking grade (91.4) in the entire FBS last season