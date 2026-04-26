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5 interesting stats from the Rams' Day 3 picks: What WR CJ Daniels and DL Tim Keenan III bring to Los Angeles

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:47 PM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – On Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams added Miami (Fla.) wide receiver CJ Daniels and Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III. They traded up in the sixth round, sending picks 207, 251 and 252 to Philadelphia, in order to draft Daniels at 197, then used their final selection on Keenan at 232.

Here are five interesting stats on those two players that detail what they will bring to the Rams.

Daniels had a contested catch rate of 70.8% over the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus

Daniels had 17 contested catch opportunities and came down with 11 of them last season, ranking 19th in the FBS (64.7% catch rate). The sixth-year senior showed that skill off with a jaw-dropping, one-handed catch against Notre Dame. He also caught six of seven contested targets at LSU the previous season (85.6% rate). In total, that's 17 catches on 24 contested targets.

Daniels had a drop rate of just 2.1% over the past two seasons, according to PFF

Since the start of 2024, Daniels has 92 catches against just two drops. In both of those seasons, he had to adjust to new teams, quarterbacks and playbooks, but his hands were as reliable as any player in this draft all the while.

In 2023, Daniels led qualified receivers FBS receivers (30-plus targets) in yards per route run (3.94), according to PFF

In his final season at Liberty, Daniels was one of the most efficient wide receivers in college football. He caught 55 passes for 1,064 yards and 10 touchdowns and had a 144.6 passer rating when targeted (out of 158.3). He achieved all that while running just 270 routes. For context, the top receiver in that category ran 565 routes and only gained 808 receiving yards.

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Keenan had the fifth-highest PFF run defense grade among qualified defensive tackles (80-plus run defense snaps) in 2024 at 90.1

Keenan totaled 31 tackles and 18 stops (constituting an unsuccessful play for the offense) in 2024, when he played 13 games. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss in total, which ranked second on the team and first among interior rushers.

Keenan started at least 12 games in each of the past three seasons

At Alabama, some players don't get a shot to play consistently until their junior or senior year, including the Rams' first-round pick, Ty Simpson. But Keenan got his weight down ahead of his sophomore season in 2023 to earn a starting role at nose tackle and has been an integral part of the Crimson Tide's defensive line ever since, according to his player bio. He's played in 39 games and made 37 starts during that span.

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