5 interesting stats from the Rams' Day 3 picks: What WR CJ Daniels and DL Tim Keenan III bring to Los Angeles

Daniels had a drop rate of just 2.1% over the past two seasons, according to PFF

Since the start of 2024, Daniels has 92 catches against just two drops. In both of those seasons, he had to adjust to new teams, quarterbacks and playbooks, but his hands were as reliable as any player in this draft all the while.

In 2023, Daniels led qualified receivers FBS receivers (30-plus targets) in yards per route run (3.94), according to PFF