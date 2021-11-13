Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

6 questions with 6Connex: Robert Rochell

Nov 12, 2021 at 04:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Periodically over the remainder of the regular season, theRams.com will feature 6 Questions with 6Connex with a different player.

Up next is cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿, who discusses the origin of his nickname "Scoota," the meaning behind his jersey number, and more.

211112_6Connex_6Questions_Robert_Rochell_16x9

1) Where does the nickname "Scoota" come from?

"My grandmother. Used to scoot across the floor as a baby, so it kind of stuck to me."

2) I see you posting about 3100 block a lot. What's the meaning of it? Why does that hold such a special place in your heart?

"That's where my whole family was raised, in one neighborhood (in Shreveport, Louisiana). And there was a street number, 3100. Just to have the number 31 representing the street and everybody that came and been through there for my family, so it means a lot to all of us as a whole."

3) How special was it for your mom to see your first NFL interception in person?

"I mean, just all praise to God, just letting her be there on that day when it happened, and it was just a great feeling. She still talks to me about it to this day. Just happy that she was able to see that. A lot of of people don't get to see their kids make those types of plays, so for her to be able to see that was really cool.

4) What was your first big purchase after signing your rookie contract?

"I definitely bought me a car. I got me a car. Through college, I really didn't have a car, was walking everywhere, doing those types of things. My mother helped me a get car later on in college, and then when I got my money, the first thing I bought was a car (an electric Ford Mustang).

5) What's been the biggest adjustment from college to the NFL?

"College, it's the magnitude of football games, how much they mean, the intensity, because in college, it's football, but some players are out there playing for different things. But in this league, everybody playing for the same thing and playing hard. It's just the intensity, really."

6) How does being a former quarterback, running back and wide receiver (played all three in high school) help you play cornerback?

"It just goes back to ball skills, awareness. Know what the quarterback's trying to do when he's trying to place the ball. So those type of things just help me play routes and stuff more true."

Related Content

news

Bounceback opportunity comes in form of rivalry game

For the Rams, an opportunity to respond to their second loss of the season arrives in primetime with a Monday Night Football game against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey talk addition of Odell Beckham Jr., impressions of 49ers defense 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Les Snead and Sean McVay talk Odell Beckham Jr.'s expected impact

The arrival of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aims to help manage other receivers' workloads while also adding another playmaker to the mix. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Player-led push helps Rams land Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams' effort to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was made possible in part by their current locker room. 
news

Rams agree to terms with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 
news

Troy Reeder named NFL Way to Play recipient for Week 9

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Rams linebacker Troy Reeder is the Week 9 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award. 
news

Darious Williams: "Felt good to be back out there"

Rams cornerback returns from Injured Reserve vs. Titans, "getting better daily" as team prepares for Week 10 at 49ers
news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

Ahead of their Week 10 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-49ers games that have taken place so far in the Sean McVay era. 
news

First Look: Rams head north for Monday Night Football road game against 49ers

An early preview of Monday Night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
Advertising