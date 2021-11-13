6 questions with 6Connex: Robert Rochell

1) Where does the nickname "Scoota" come from?

"My grandmother. Used to scoot across the floor as a baby, so it kind of stuck to me."

2) I see you posting about 3100 block a lot. What's the meaning of it? Why does that hold such a special place in your heart?

"That's where my whole family was raised, in one neighborhood (in Shreveport, Louisiana). And there was a street number, 3100. Just to have the number 31 representing the street and everybody that came and been through there for my family, so it means a lot to all of us as a whole."

3) How special was it for your mom to see your first NFL interception in person?