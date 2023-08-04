Aaron Donald is No. 11 on NFL Top 100

Despite an injury-shortened 2022 season, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald still showed enough to remain highly recognized by his peers in his ninth year.

Donald on Thursday checked in at No. 11 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year produced five sacks, 11 QB hits and 49 total tackles while starting all 11 games played prior to suffering a season-ending high ankle sprain against the Chiefs in Week 12 last season. The body of work was still strong enough for him to be named to his ninth-consecutive Pro Bowl.

Donald is the second Rams player to appear on this year's Top 100 list. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp landed at No. 47 when that portion of the rankings was unveiled earlier this week.