Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald named First-Team All-Pro, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams Second-Team All-Pro by Associated Press

Jan 12, 2024 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Three Rams have earned All-Pro recognition for their 2023 regular season performances.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named First-Team All-Pro, while wide receiver Puka Nacuaand running back Kyren Williams was named Second-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday.

For Donald, it's the eighth time in his 10 seasons that he's been named First-Team All-Pro by the AP. For Williams, it's the first such recognition of his career, and it comes in his second season.

Recently selected to the second-annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team as well as his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Donald posted eight sacks, 53 total tackles (16 for loss) and 23 QB hits while starting in all 16 regular season games he played in; he was one of multiple starters the team rested in Week 18. Those eight sacks marked the ninth time in his 10 seasons that he's recorded at least that many in a single season.

Nacua finished the regular season as the Rams' leading receiver with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and five touchdowns; his receptions and receiving yards both set new NFL rookie records. He was recently named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January for his strong finish to the regular season. 

Williams, meanwhile, finished third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,144) and tied for fifth among all running backs in rushing touchdowns (12) despite playing in only 12 games (missed four due to injury; joined Donald as one of the starters who rested in the regular season finale). Per NFL Research, he is the first player in NFL history to finish in the Top 3 in rushing yards while missing 5+ games. Williams became the Rams' first 1,000-yard rusher since Todd Gurley in 2018.

He also added 32 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns as a target in the passing game.

Related Content

news

Injury Report 1/12: Jordan Fuller, Joe Noteboom, Troy Reeder, Tyler Higbee and Kevin Dotson questionable for Wild Card Round at Lions; Higbee and Dotson expected to play

A look at the Friday injury report leading into Sunday's Wild Card Round playoff game between the Rams and the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. 
news

Playoff opener chance to return home to Detroit for Rams' Alaric Jackson and Desjuan Johnson 

Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and defensive end Desjuan Johnson – two Detroit natives – get a homecoming game this Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field. 
news

Puka Nacua named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and Kobie Turner NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December/January

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and nose tackle Kobie Turner were named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and Defensive Rookie of the Month respectively for the performances over the course of December and January. 
news

Matthew Stafford ready to experience whatever reception awaits him in Detroit

Playing his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will face the Lions in Detroit for the first time on Sunday since the 2021 trade that sent him to Los Angeles. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Lions at Ford Field. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: How to watch, listen to and live stream Wild Card Round playoff game

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Wild Card Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

Aaron Donald selected to second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has once again been recognized by his peers, landing on the NFLPA's yearly All-Pro team. 
news

Rams OL Rob Havenstein on a Wild Card showdown with the Lions and what makes this year's O-line a special group | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 116

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein joins J.B. Long on the latest episode of Rams Revealed to break down the 2023 season and high level of production from the offensive line.
news

First Look: Rams travel to Detroit for Wild Card Round playoff game vs. Lions 

An early preview of Sunday's Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and the Lions at Ford Field. 
news

Previewing the Rams' 2024 road opponents

Here's where the Rams will be traveling to in 2024. 
news

McVay: Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder 'day-to-day'; Rams will use all time they have this week to determine game statuses

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on defensive back Jordan Fuller, linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom coming out of Sunday's game against the 49ers. 
Advertising