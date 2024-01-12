Aaron Donald named First-Team All-Pro, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams Second-Team All-Pro by Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Three Rams have earned All-Pro recognition for their 2023 regular season performances.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named First-Team All-Pro, while wide receiver Puka Nacuaand running back Kyren Williams was named Second-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press on Friday.

For Donald, it's the eighth time in his 10 seasons that he's been named First-Team All-Pro by the AP. For Williams, it's the first such recognition of his career, and it comes in his second season.

Recently selected to the second-annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team as well as his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Donald posted eight sacks, 53 total tackles (16 for loss) and 23 QB hits while starting in all 16 regular season games he played in; he was one of multiple starters the team rested in Week 18. Those eight sacks marked the ninth time in his 10 seasons that he's recorded at least that many in a single season.

Nacua finished the regular season as the Rams' leading receiver with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and five touchdowns; his receptions and receiving yards both set new NFL rookie records. He was recently named NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January for his strong finish to the regular season.

Williams, meanwhile, finished third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,144) and tied for fifth among all running backs in rushing touchdowns (12) despite playing in only 12 games (missed four due to injury; joined Donald as one of the starters who rested in the regular season finale). Per NFL Research, he is the first player in NFL history to finish in the Top 3 in rushing yards while missing 5+ games. Williams became the Rams' first 1,000-yard rusher since Todd Gurley in 2018.