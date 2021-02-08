Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald grateful for Defensive Player of the Year award, but has sights set on bigger goals 

Feb 08, 2021 at 10:58 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Earning the highest individual honor bestowed upon an NFL defensive player is nice, but Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has bigger goals in mind.

It's not that he doesn't appreciate the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award – he expressed gratitude during his video conference with reporters Sunday afternoon. He just wants the highest honor earned by an NFL team – a Super Bowl trophy – more.

"It's a blessing," Donald said. "I always say the same stuff, you know – anytime you're rewarded for the body of work you put in and people notice that, you'll be happy about that. You're accomplishing great things building to a legacy, but never satisfied. I know I still got a lot of work to do, a lot of room for improvement. The ultimate goal is to be holding that trophy up. That's what we're chasing, that's what I'm chasing, that's what I want to accomplish. And I until I accomplish that, I ain't going to be satisfied."

That body of work in 2020 – 13.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery – led to a record-tying third AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Saturday night for Donald, who joined Hall-of-Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and current Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt as the only players to accomplish the feat. Donald edged Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt 27-20 in voting by the panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Now, as he looks ahead to the 2021 season, Donald's pursuit of his preferred hardware will come under the direction of a new defensive coordinator.

The Rams agreed to terms with Raheem Morris to be their next defensive coordinator last month after Brandon Staley was hired as the Chargers head coach. Echoing Rams general manager Les Snead's comments toward the end of January, Donald expects the Rams defense to retain Staley's Vic Fangio-influenced scheme, with Morris adding his own twist to it.

"Overall, I feel like we're going to have similar things, but at the same time different things. So just learning a new scheme, trying to see how they want us to play certain stuff," Donald said. "I'm excited. I hear nothing but great things about (Morris), so I'm definitely pumped up to have that opportunity to work with him and have him be a part of that organization."

On an individual level, Donald is doing his part to ensure he maintains his high level of play that will help Los Angeles accomplish its Super Bowl goal. He said "it's right back to work tomorrow" after last week being the first week he took off from working out.

"I'm definitely getting older, I'm definitely feeling the aches and pains a little different," said Donald, who turns 30 in May. "I'm always going to work hard. For me, I can't slow down the way I work, the way I train. I've just got to make sure I take care of my body, do that much more to make sure that even if I do have a little bit of aches and pains through this offseason from training, I'm on top of it and taking care of it to the point where I won't let it linger. Doing everything I can to be in great shape, be prepared come gametime before football is back, but at the same time making sure I'm healthy enough so I won't be limited or slowed down by (anything)."

Fittingly, Donald accepted the 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year Award inside SoFi Stadium, which will be hosting next year's Super Bowl.

When asked Sunday if he would be watching this year's Super Bowl – his video conference was held three-and-a-half hours before kickoff – Donald indicated a short viewing experience. "If ain't me playing in there and my team, I don't really care too much about it," he said.

He's much more focused on hoisting a different trophy in the same stadium next year.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald named 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named The Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year.
news

Torry Holt leaning on patience, faith and former teammates as he awaits Pro Football Hall of Fame decision

A Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the second-straight year, former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has had plenty of support to lean on as he awaits the decision. 
news

Jalen Ramsey's top plays from his All-Pro 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on cornerback Jalen Ramsey's top five plays from the 2020 season. 
news

Leonard Floyd becomes valuable pass rush presence after career season | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had his best season of his NFL career in 2020 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Darious Williams' best game-changing plays from breakout 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on cornerback Darious Williams' top five plays from the 2020 season. 
news

John Johnson III provides leadership on defense | Free Agent Spotlight 

One of the most critical components to the Rams' top-ranked defense is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
news

Robert Woods' top plays from do-it-all 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on wide receiver Robert Woods' best plays from the 2020 season. 
news

Cam Akers' best plays from his rookie season

TheRams.com looks back on running back Cam Akers' top five plays from the 2020 season. 
news

Aaron Donald named NFC Defensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams defensive lineman is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020 season.
news

Darious Williams brings consistency after breakout third season | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
news

Rams have big decisions to make on pending defensive free agents

Several important members of the Rams' No. 1-ranked defense are scheduled to become free agents at the start of the new league year. 

Advertising