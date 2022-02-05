Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Knowing work required to reach one Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has "greater appreciation" for second

Feb 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Getting to one Super Bowl is difficult. A repeat trip, let alone a second appearance at any point in the future, even harder.

That perspective is fresh on Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿'s mind as he prepares for his second – Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

"This time around, I could honestly say you appreciate it that much more," Donald said during a video conference with reporters Friday. "Not saying I didn't appreciate it the first time, but you get there the first time, you're kind of thinking you're going to get back the following year, (but) it don't work like that. Having an opportunity to battle and find a way to get here, you just appreciate it that much more."

It has been a challenging, but ultimately rewarding path back to the Super Bowl for Donald.

As he alluded to, the Rams followed their appearance in Super Bowl LIII with a 9-7 season in 2019 that included being eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16 via a loss to the 49ers. In 2020, they returned to the postseason with a win-and-in victory over the Cardinals in Week 17, but lost to the Packers in the Divisional Round, with cameras capturing an emotional Donald on the sidelines as the final seconds ticked away.

Which brings Los Angeles to this year, a 12-5 campaign that Donald contributed a team-high 12.5 sacks to as they captured they No. 4 seed and knocked off the Cardinals, defending-champion Buccaneers and rival 49ers to reach Super Bowl LVI.

The biggest difference between each of the Rams' Super Bowl teams, according to Donald, is simply experience.

"A lot of players (have) been at this game, that was with us when we went. Got guys like (outside linebacker) Von (Miller) that have won a Super Bowl. You've got guys that have got that experience, you've got coaches that have got that experience, so that definitely helps."

Along the way, Donald has found his voice – or at least used it more than he did in the past – in his quest to achieve the ultimate goal.

"His voice speaks volumes, and when he actually speaks to us, we all listen – from a coaches standpoint, from a player standpoint, just in the whole organization," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said.

"Having them conversations with Von, and certain things he's telling me to motivate me, and the things he's trying to do to help not just get me a ring, (but) get us a ring, it's definitely been special," Donald said.

Miller and other teammates know Donald's work ethic. They also know what this means to him, which is part of what's driving them to help him and the team succeed.

"Selfishly, I want to be the guy that helped Aaron Donald get a Super Bowl," Miller said Thursday. "When he walks across the stage in Canton and he says, 'Man, when Von Miller came to the team, things changed,' that's what I do it for, that's it."

After finding a way to battle back and return to the Super Bowl, Donald knows not to take this journey for granted.

"Blessed to have the opportunity to be playing in my second Super Bowl," Donald said. "Hopefully we have some success and find a way to win this game."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey talk Bengals offense and defense, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

As Rams prepare for Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller draws on experience with former team to help guide current team

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having done so with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Six years later, he's imparting the wisdom shared with him onto his current Los Angeles teammates to help them achieve the same goal. 
news

Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday

Rams safety Nick Scott is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday.
news

Matthew Stafford on approach to Super Bowl: "Treat it just like every other game"

The steady approach that has helped Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aid the team's playoff push is the same one he'll be taking into Super Bowl LVI. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Super Bowl LVI "an unprecedented opportunity" for organization

The Rams are set to play in the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 30 years. Here's what the opportunity means for both the franchise and the city. 
news

Rams' postseason run aided by one-time role players capitalizing on opportunities

While core starters have deservedly received credit for the Rams' playoff push to Super Bowl LVI, role players stepping up has also played a pivotal part in that success. 
news

Andrew Whitworth: Both Rams and Bengals "have my heart"

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's second Super Bowl appearance is one that comes full circle Los Angeles set to take on the team he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with, the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Tyler Higbee, safety Taylor Rapp, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell as the team begins preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm just so proud of this group" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reflects on being Super Bowl-bound in his first season with the Rams. 
news

Aaron Donald ayuda a cerrar el partido en un final de Hollywood que tiene a Matthew Stafford como protagonista

El mejor jugador defensivo de la NFL y el veterano quarterback tendrán su oportunidad de buscar el anillo de campeones el 13 de febrero en SoFi Stadium.
Advertising