Aaron Donald in 99 club for Madden 24 

Make it seven straight years in the Madden 99 Club for Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who was unveiled as the newest member of the club for Madden NFL 24 on Tuesday.

Donald's seventh selection set a new Madden record, surpassing Peyton Manning's six.

The club is designated annually for an elite group of players with a 99 overall rating in EA Sports' pro football video game franchise. Donald has been a part of it since EA Sports first introduced it in Madden NFL 19, and also received a 99 overall rating prior to Madden NFL 18's release.

Donald is the second player to be inducted into this year's group. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was unveiled as the first member on Monday.

Donald's Rams teammate Cooper Kupp was revealed as a 96 overall on Monday with the ratings for wide receivers getting released.