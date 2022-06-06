INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is back.
Donald's 2021 season included becoming the franchise's career sacks leader, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December after a dominant four-week stretch that month, being named to his eight-consecutive Pro Bowl and being selected First Team All-Pro for the seventh-straight season. He finished with a team-high 12.5 sacks in the regular season for his fifth-consecutive season in double digits.
His dominance continued in the postseason, where his pressures on opposing quarterbacks clinched the Rams' NFC Championship victory over the 49ers and later their Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals.
Like with quarterback Matthew Stafford, a new deal for Donald was a high priority for Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay. Consider both missions accomplished.
In celebration of Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's contract extension, take a look through the best moments from his 2021 season.