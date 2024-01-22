Aaron Donald and Kyren Williams named to PFWA's 2023 All-NFL, All-NFC teams

Two Rams have earned all-league recognition for their performances this past season.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and running back Kyren Williams each landed on the Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) 2023 All-NFL and All-NFC teams, the organization announced Monday.

It's Donald's eighth time overall in his career making the All-NFL team, breaking a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White for the most PFWA First-Team All-NFL selections by a defensive tackle (the organization selected a first and second All-NFL team from 1968-76).

Donald tallied eight sacks, 53 total tackles (16 for loss) and 23 QB hits while starting in all 16 regular season games he played in (rested in Week 18). He has had at least eight sacks in nine of his 10 seasons. His performance led to him being named to his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl and later First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Donald was also selected to the second-annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team.

Williams, meanwhile, is one of 10 first-time All-NFL honorees on this year's team. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and a Second-Team All-Pro by the AP after finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards (1,144) and tied for fifth among all running backs in rushing touchdowns (12) despite playing in only 12 games (missed four due to injury; rested in Week 18) in the regular season. He also became the first player in NFL history to finish in the Top 3 in rushing yards while missing five or more games, per NFL research. Williams was the Rams' first 1,000-yard rusher since Todd Gurley in 2018.