Aaron Donald named NFC Defensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Year as part of the 51st annual 101 Awards, the Committee of 101 announced Thursday.

For Donald, it's the fourth time in his seven seasons that he's earned the distinction, also receiving after the 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons. He is the first four-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year award winner in the history of the event.

Donald finished tied for the second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5, the second-highest total in his NFL career behind his 20.5 in 2018. Along with his 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, that cumulative production led to a unanimous 2020 First Team All-Pro selection, his sixth-straight season receiving First Team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press. He was also named to his seventh-straight Pro Bowl, becoming the fourth defensive player since the 1970 merger to be earn a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons (Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas, Patrick Willis).

Donald also received NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors from Sporting News (as voted by peers around the league) and the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). The PFWA also named Donald to its 2020 All-NFL and All-NFC teams.

The 101 Awards have been annually presented to the top players and coaches in the NFL since the 1969 campaign and are selected by a committee of 101 national media members. This year, the awards will be presented during a virtual gala streamed on www.101awards.com and other platforms on Saturday, March 6, 2021.