Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald named NFC Defensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Jan 28, 2021 at 12:36 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Year as part of the 51st annual 101 Awards, the Committee of 101 announced Thursday.

For Donald, it's the fourth time in his seven seasons that he's earned the distinction, also receiving after the 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons. He is the first four-time NFC Defensive Player of the Year award winner in the history of the event.

Donald finished tied for the second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5, the second-highest total in his NFL career behind his 20.5 in 2018. Along with his 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, that cumulative production led to a unanimous 2020 First Team All-Pro selection, his sixth-straight season receiving First Team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press. He was also named to his seventh-straight Pro Bowl, becoming the fourth defensive player since the 1970 merger to be earn a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons (Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas, Patrick Willis).

Donald also received NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors from Sporting News (as voted by peers around the league) and the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). The PFWA also named Donald to its 2020 All-NFL and All-NFC teams.

The 101 Awards have been annually presented to the top players and coaches in the NFL since the 1969 campaign and are selected by a committee of 101 national media members. This year, the awards will be presented during a virtual gala streamed on www.101awards.com and other platforms on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The rest of the players and coaches recognized can be viewed here.

Related Content

news

Darious Williams brings consistency after breakout third season | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
news

Rams have big decisions to make on pending defensive free agents

Several important members of the Rams' No. 1-ranked defense are scheduled to become free agents at the start of the new league year. 
news

Aaron Donald's most game-wrecking plays from dominant 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on defensive lineman Aaron Donald's top five plays from last season. 
news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead's end-of-season press conference

Rams general manager Les Snead held his end-of-season news conference Tuesday, covering the process of finding new scouting directors, the quarterback position, pending defensive free agents and more.
news

Rams sign quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Jake Gervase to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Jake Gervase to reserve/future contracts. 
news

Top Rams News: More postseason honors for Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey; Andrew Whitworth and Rams offensive line also recognized

Additional postseason accolades and recognition have come out, with defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and the Rams offensive line among the recipients. 
news

See where Darious Williams' playoff pick-six ranks in the Rams Top 5 Defensive Plays

With the 2020 season now complete, theRams.com takes a look back at the defense's top five plays. 
news

MVP, Most Improved & more: 2020 Rams End of Season Awards

J.B. Long looks back at a great season for the LA Rams and hands out awards for MVP, Rookie of the Year on offense and defense, Most Improved Player, and a whole lot more.
news

Five things to know about new Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis

Here are five things you should know about new Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Here are five things you should know about new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. 
news

Rams agree to terms with Joe DeCamillis to be team's new special teams coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with Joe DeCamillis to be their new special teams coordinator.  

Advertising