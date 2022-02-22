Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

Feb 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿'s textbook sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI has earned him recognition from the NFL.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Tuesday morning, Donald is the Super Bowl LVI recipient for the NFL Way to Play Award.

Donald's takedown of Burrow with 11:03 left in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI resulted in an 9-yard loss and held the Bengals to a field goal. On the ensuing possession, the Rams drilled a field goal of their own to stay within four points of the Bengals.

"Watch what he does with his hands," former NFL center Shaun O'Hara said on the show. "This is all hands. This is not leading with the head, not the face, all hands, right in the middle of the sternum of that right guard. And then watch as he gently tackles the quarterback. ... Does not land on the quarterback with all of his bodyweight. That's the way the game is played the right way."

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice.

The NFL Way to Play displays the league's commitment to promoting proper playing technique at every level of football. The initiative highlights proper technique and best practices through the lens of current players, NFL Legends and head coaches. The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season and is selected by a distinguished panel of Legends including Merrill Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

Donald is the second Ram to earn the Way to Play award this postseason. Safety Nick Scott won it twice, once for the Wild Card Round and once for Championship Sunday. Rams linebacker Troy Reeder also won the award for Week 9 during the regular season.

