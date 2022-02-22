Aaron Donald named NFL Way to Play recipient for Super Bowl LVI

"Watch what he does with his hands," former NFL center Shaun O'Hara said on the show. "This is all hands. This is not leading with the head, not the face, all hands, right in the middle of the sternum of that right guard. And then watch as he gently tackles the quarterback. ... Does not land on the quarterback with all of his bodyweight. That's the way the game is played the right way."

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the youth or high school football program of their choice.

The NFL Way to Play displays the league's commitment to promoting proper playing technique at every level of football. The initiative highlights proper technique and best practices through the lens of current players, NFL Legends and head coaches. The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes current players at both the pro and high school level who exhibit excellent playing technique each week of NFL regular season and is selected by a distinguished panel of Legends including Merrill Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.