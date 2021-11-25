Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

After multiple Thanksgiving gamedays, 2021 will present different routine for Stafford family

Nov 24, 2021 at 07:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Having spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford is accustomed to playing on Thanksgiving.

Year 13, though, will be different.

Stafford is 10 games into his first season with the Rams, who are playing on Sunday against the Packers – a departure from the usual Thursday gameday experience this time of year for him and his family.

"Way different for me than normal, but just like the rest of the NFL deals with," Stafford said after Wednesday's practice, when asked what Thursday will be like. "We'll figure out our schedule, go from there. And I'll be able to spend a little bit of time with the family, which is great. We're used to this in the NFL – you play on Christmas, you travel on Christmas, you play on Thanksgiving, travel on whatever it is. We just show up and go to work."

Though Thanksgiving involved work for Stafford, he still enjoyed it, and his family still had a fairly normal experience for the holiday.

"I loved playing on Thanksgiving – for the tradition, for the game, for all of that," Stafford said. "But at the same time, it was really nice because we went Thursday to Thursday one time, which was tough, but for all the other times, I was back at my house at 5, 5:30? Something like that. Being able to have a normal Thanksgiving meal, watch some football with your family, you almost felt like a fan there for a little bit. Had a bunch of family in town. We'd get back to the house and have food and dinner and all that kind of stuff. It was a lot of fun having the next couple of days off. You could eat leftovers and do all of that fun stuff."

Since he's playing on Sunday this year, Stafford will likely be taking a different approach to the following days. He said he's "definitely gonna have to take it easy, which is tough to do."

"But small sacrifices you have to make," Stafford said.

For Stafford's wife, Kelly, and their four young children, it will probably feel a little bit different being at home on Thanksgiving instead of a stadium like in recent years. Stafford said that back then, their kids were too young to know that they were on the field on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

Still, as they gather tomorrow, they will all look back fondly on those memories from the past 12 years while creating new ones.

"(Our kids) didn't know what's going on, but I'm sure they're gonna – I hope they're excited that I'm going to be home," Stafford said with a smile. "I think they will be, Kelly the same. But we did have a lot of time together even on those Thanksgiving games, as I was talking about a little bit earlier, being able to be done early, always home game, always the early game, had plenty of time after that. So, it's gonna be different, but we'll just figure it out as we go."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald preview Week 12 at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for the Packers. 
news

Notable Rams-Packers games through the years

Ahead of Sunday's Week 12 matchup, theRams.com looks back on notable Rams-Packers games in series history. 
news

Torry Holt named modern-era semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt is one the of 26 modern-era players chosen as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Rams-Jaguars kickoff moved to 1:05 p.m. pacific time

The NFL on Tuesday announced a new kickoff time and TV network for the Rams' Dec. 5 home game against the Jaguars. 
news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to take on Packers in Green Bay

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Leonard Floyd sustained concussion against 49ers but expected to play at Packers; latest on Dont'e Deayon and Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Dont'e Deayon and outside linebacker Justin Hollins as they begin their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

TheRams.com identifies five storylines to pay attention to as the team return from their bye and shift their attention toward the final seven games of the regular season. 
news

Rams' 2021 Midseason Honors: MVP, Most Improved and more

With long road trips and playoff-caliber competition ahead of the Rams, J.B. Long reflects back at a handful of individual performances worth honoring through the team's first 10 games.
news

Top five plays from Rams' defense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

At the bye week, theRams.com examines the team's top defensive plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season. 
news

Top five plays from Rams' offense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

At the bye week, theRams.com examines the team's top offensive plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season. 
Advertising