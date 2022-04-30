Rams select OT AJ Arcuri with 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri with the 261st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Arcuri earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in 2021 for his performance starting the first eight games at right tackle and the final five at left tackle. He helped block for Doak Walker Award winner and Walter Camp Player of the Year Kenneth Walker III, whose 1,636 rushing yards were second-most in the FBS last year.