Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select OT AJ Arcuri with 261st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri with the 261st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Arcuri earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in 2021 for his performance starting the first eight games at right tackle and the final five at left tackle. He helped block for Doak Walker Award winner and Walter Camp Player of the Year Kenneth Walker III, whose 1,636 rushing yards were second-most in the FBS last year.

Arcuri joins a Rams offensive line room that currently includes Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Rob Havenstein, Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., AJ Jackson, Jeremiah Kolone, Chandler Brewer, Max Pircher, Adrian Ealy and draft classmate Logan Bruss.

RELATED LINKS

Related Content

news

Three takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast with the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select OLB Daniel Hardy with 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Montana State outside linebacker Daniel Hardy with the 235th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams trade 218th pick to Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 218th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Rams select DB Derion Kendrick with 212th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia DB Derion Kendrick with the 212th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select DB Quentin Lake with 211th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake with the 211th pick in the NFL Draft.

news

Getting drafted by Rams a "dream come true" for Kyren Williams

New Rams running back Kyren Williams is headed to the team he grew up rooting for as a child.

news

DB Decobie Durant looking to "open up more doors" for other HBCU products after getting drafted

New Rams defensive back Decobie Durant is hoping being drafted out of South Carolina State helps other HBCU products now and in the future.

news

Rams select RB Kyren Williams with 164th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams with the 164th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Rams trade 175th pick and 238th pick to Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams have traded up in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring the 164th pick from the Raiders.

news

Rams trade 2023 fifth-round pick to Browns for CB Troy Hill

The Los Angeles Rams have traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for cornerback Troy Hill. More details here.

Advertising