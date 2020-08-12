Analysis: Previewing the position battle at inside linebacker

Aug 11, 2020 at 06:20 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

As Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union gets underway, theRams.com will be previewing four key position battles to watch. The series' first installment breaks down the competition at inside linebacker.

Over the last two years, the Rams defense counted on Cory Littleton to help guide the inside linebackers, dependable when asked to drop back into pass coverage and reliable as a tackler. He was also one of the most experienced, starting in every regular season game during that span.

Now, with Littleton joining the Las Vegas Raiders via free agency this offseason, it's an "open competition" for the starting roles within the position group, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said in May.

Here's a look at the candidates on Los Angeles' current roster, listed in alphabetical order.

Travin Howard

Experience: Two seasons.

Notes: After spending his 2018 rookie season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury sustained in training camp, the TCU product bounced back by playing all 16 games in 2019. He performed well late in the season especially, making 13 of his 19 total tackles and all three of his pass breakups over the final five weeks.

Clay Johnston

Experience: Rookie.

Notes: Had he not suffered a knee injury midway through his senior season at Baylor, Johnston likely would've been selected higher than 234th overall in the seventh round. Falling to Los Angeles at that point in the draft made him a steal of pick, according to Rams Senior Personnel Advisor Taylor Morton. Still, Johnson was productive when healthy – he made 58 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and five pass breakups in six games to earn All-Big 12 Second Team honors, and received the same recognition after leading Baylor with 99 tackles in 2018.

Micah Kiser

Experience: Two seasons.

Notes: According to the Rams' first unofficial depth chart of the 2019 season, Kiser was projected to start alongside Littleton, but that opportunity never materialized because of Kiser's season-ending pectoral injury in Los Angeles' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Now healthy, he'll get another chance to prove he can be a starter.

Bryan London II

Experience: Rookie.

Notes: A four-year starter at Texas State, London's 459 career tackles rank 20th-most in FBS history. He is listed as a candidate because his college film shows him playing inside linebacker at times, but he is as a generic linebacker on the Rams' roster.

Troy Reeder

Experience: One season.

Notes: Reeder played in all 16 games as a rookie, making eight starts and finishing with 52 total tackles. Making his first career start Week 5 at Seattle, he made a team-high 13 total tackles, a strong enough performance to earn him those other seven starting opportunities throughout the remainder of the 2019 season. His eight NFL starts are most of any inside linebacker currently on the roster.

Christian Rozeboom

Experience: Rookie.

Notes: Rozeboom led South Dakota in tackles and earned first-team Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in each of his four years with the program, finishing as the school's record-holder for career tackles with 475. He was a consensus FCS All-American selection in 2019.

Kenny Young

Experience: Two seasons.

Notes: Acquired in a trade with the Ravens last October, Young is the only other inside linebacker on the Rams roster with NFL starting experience, getting six across 21 games in Baltimore. He played a total of 14 games last season, five with the Ravens and nine with the Rams, making 17 total tackles.

Related Content

From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to
news

From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to

Key quotes and notes from running back Cam Akers' Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams approach their ramp-up period in training camp.
Goff wants three 1,000-yard pass-catchers in 2020
news

Goff wants three 1,000-yard pass-catchers in 2020

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff is aiming for three 1,000-yard receivers this season. What does NFL history say about how often that's been accomplished?
From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season
news

From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown's Monday morning virtual media session. 
Predicting five Rams stars on Hard Knocks: Los Angeles 
news

Predicting five Rams stars on Hard Knocks: Los Angeles 

Which Rams' players personalities will shine brightest on HBO's Hard Knocks: Los Angeles? 
Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 
news

Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on DT A'Shawn Robinson on Sunday.
Countdown to Camp: For first time since arriving in Los Angeles, safeties coach Ejiro Evero has group hand-picked by current staff
news

Countdown to Camp: For first time since arriving in Los Angeles, safeties coach Ejiro Evero has group hand-picked by current staff

Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 
From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson
news

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Friday morning virtual media session. 
Rams kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union with Virtual Tailgate
news

Rams kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union with Virtual Tailgate

Fans Can Register to Join the #RamsCamp Virtual Tailgate At TheRams.com/TrainingCamp.
Countdown to Camp: Rams TEs coach Wes Phillips says group's receiving, blocking skills give team "a lot of options" 
news

Countdown to Camp: Rams TEs coach Wes Phillips says group's receiving, blocking skills give team "a lot of options" 

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 
From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football
news

From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday afternoon virtual media session. 
Countdown to Camp: Rams OLBs coach Chris Shula excited to work with "eager" group
news

Countdown to Camp: Rams OLBs coach Chris Shula excited to work with "eager" group

Los Angeles Rams outside linebackers coach Chris Shula shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 

Advertising