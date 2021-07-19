Position battle preview: Nickel defensive back

A handful of offseason departures have created openings for multiple key roles on both the Rams' offense and their defense that will be closely monitored during Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

TheRams.com will be previewing the candidates for each ahead of camp, beginning with nickel defensive back.

The skinny

According to scouting service Pro Football Focus, Troy Hill was the NFL's highest-graded slot cornerback last year with an 87.8 grade off of 620 snaps inside. During free agency, he signed a four-year deal with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent.

The most crucial component to determining his replacement will be new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' vision for the position.

It has been said the Rams will keep last year's defense deployed by former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in place, with Morris adding his own twist – so does Morris view the nickel cornerback as a hybrid defensive back like his predecessor did with the star position, and line up different players inside, regardless of each player's size? Or is he looking for just one player to man the position while keeping Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams outside?