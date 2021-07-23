Position battle preview: Running back rotation

A handful of offseason departures have created openings for multiple key roles on both the Rams' offense and their defense that will be closely monitored during Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

The skinny

At first, the only role to fill at running back for the Rams was the third member of the rotation after Malcolm Brown signed a two-year deal with Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent earlier this offseason. However, in wake of Cam Akers' Achilles injury this week, there are now two spots in the rotation to be filled next to third-year pro Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said during an appearance on ESPN LA 710 AM Tuesday morning that he wouldn't rule out the veteran route, but it's not something they will pursue right now. He likes their young depth at the position and wants to evaluate how they fare in competitive situations like joint practices during the preseason.