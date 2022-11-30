"First of all, total surprise. So thank you, Rams organization, for the honor and the recognition," Clayton said. "Anytime you're recognized for the work you do, that means a lot, because there are a lot of moments in working in the nonprofit space, in our space in particular, where you want to quit. It's so hard. It's hard to find sponsors, hard to find partners, everything about this is really challenging. And it's a nice pat on the back, or a shove forward, to keep going. So yeah, means a lot and to be just recognized as innovating in changing lives, and having an impact is amazing, because our team is very, very focused on finding people with disabilities that don't even know sports exist, and we know what we do changes their life once we can get him in the door. But it's hard. So to have that recognition really means a lot, because we're really trying to be innovative, we're trying to be clever, we're trying to be impactful, and it sometimes feels like we're stuck in the mud. And so this is really amazing. I mean, the money aside, a really great honor."