For artist Annie Hong, collaboration with Rams and Hate Is A Virus offers chance to celebrate heritage, support important cause

"The main sensation, the main feeling that I wanted to get across with this capsule is the sense of pride embodied with love and joy," Hong said. "(In) a lot of my work, I try to radiate that joy and this uplifting imagery. And so, as I mentioned before, (with) my love for Los Angeles and my love for being an Asian American, I use the colors that are symbolic of L.A. Rams and created this kind of image that was inspired from imagery and symbols that you find in a lot of traditional Asian American art or different cultures throughout AAPI."

Hate Is A Virus was launched in May 2020 by co-founders Tammy Cho and Michelle Hanabusa in response to racism experienced both recently and while growing up, as well as hate crimes against the Asian American community caused by Coronavirus fears and misinformation. The organization's three main objectives are to raise awareness across their Asian American community and stand in solidarity with those beyond theirs, educate and equip their community with tactical strategies on how to respond to hate and racism, and raise funds for small, Asian-led businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong said these are heavy but necessary topics to discuss. They hope their uplifting imagery conveys a message of hope and unity.