Behind the Grind extra: Jordan Fuller

Fuller in May admitted he was in a dark place as he watched his team win the Super Bowl without him.

While he was able to take in that game in person, he was forced to watch the celebrations following each of the previous three playoff games from home because of how unsafe it was for him on the sidelines – if someone made a tackle near there, for example, he wouldn't have been able to get out of the way quickly enough. Because it was his right ankle that got injured, he was also unable to drive to the stadium.

"Watching those games, watching the NFC Championship from home, and seeing everybody celebrate, I think that was one of the hardest parts of the rehab process, for sure," Fuller said in Behind the Grind. "Like, I was so happy for everybody, but at the same time, I was kind of getting emotional because at times, you feel forgotten about. You put so much into something, and then to see your teammates celebrating, which you're happy for, but you're just wonder if they think about you in that moment, too."

He was reminded and reassured via simple yet powerful, encouraging words from teammate and fellow safety Nick Scott.

"When we won the Super Bowl, I went up to Nick, I was like, 'You did it bro! You did it!' because I was so excited for him," Fuller said. "He was like, 'Nah, man, we did it. We did it.'

"That's something I won't forget."

That moment helped more than Scott or any of Fuller's Rams teammates may have realized, "because I was having a tough time, for sure," he said.