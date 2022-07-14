Behind the Grind extra: Jordan Fuller

In Behind the Grind, Fuller said he has a "love-hate" relationship with the injury.
"I hate the fact that I'm not able to do everything right now with my teammates. I hate the fact that I'm not able to train the same way that I usually do in the offseasons," Fuller said in the episode. "I also love it at the same time, because I feel like I'm the most mentally strong that I've ever been."
When he sometimes needs to take his mind off things, Fuller turns to playing video games with friends from back home.
"We get on the game, we have so many different laughs," he said. "Pretty good, too, honestly. We've gotten pretty good. We've got a good rapport on the game. It's basically my team away from the football team, really."
Fuller's rehab process during the offseason program looked something like this: Waking up at 6 a.m. and going to the facility, getting some rehab done, then going to meetings. More rehab, workout, then a little more rehab.
Tedious as it sounds, it was working, based on the encouraging update Fuller provided while speaking to reporters during a video conference in mid-May.
"Right now, I'm really just staying true to the process," he said. "I'm feeling good, progressing well, on track with everything, so that's a positive. So yeah, just keeping up with that. Mentally, I've been staying on top of things, too. Keeping my circle tight, they support me really well. Everybody here with the Rams supports me really well, too. They keep me engaged, even throughout the playoffs and all that, so they helped me a lot, for sure."
Even just being on the sideline for the Super Bowl for Fuller was special. And now?
"I'm definitely motivated to get back there," he said on May 17.