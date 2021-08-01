Bobby Brown III to undergo thumb surgery, Robert Rochell to undergo wrist surgery

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Saturday announced rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III injured his thumb and will undergo surgery, while rookie cornerback Robert Rochell injured his wrist and will undergo surgery.

"With Rochell, it was kind of a freak little accident, he was going in to punch the ball, he's going to have wrist surgery on Monday," McVay said after Saturday's training camp practice. "Same thing (with) Bobby Brown, he got his UCL in his thumb, he'll have a quick little fix."