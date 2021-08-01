Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bobby Brown III to undergo thumb surgery, Robert Rochell to undergo wrist surgery

Jul 31, 2021 at 06:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Saturday announced rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III injured his thumb and will undergo surgery, while rookie cornerback Robert Rochell injured his wrist and will undergo surgery.

"With Rochell, it was kind of a freak little accident, he was going in to punch the ball, he's going to have wrist surgery on Monday," McVay said after Saturday's training camp practice. "Same thing (with) Bobby Brown, he got his UCL in his thumb, he'll have a quick little fix."

In terms of timetables for their returns, McVay said they'll have a better idea of Rochell's after he undergoes surgery. Brown will be back within the week of surgery because of the ability to cast it, and then they'll see how he progresses accordingly.

