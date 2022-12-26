Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bobby Wagner finally gets to sack Russell Wilson, and adds an interception for good measure

Dec 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Because of the way the Seahawks practiced, their quarterback – like other NFL teams – wore a red non-contact jersey and was off limits. Thus, in 10 seasons as a teammates in Seattle, linebacker Bobby Wagner never got the chance to sack Russell Wilson.

"Everything was pretty much live in the checks and the going back and forth, all of that was full speed, but the hitting wasn't," Wagner said last Thursday. "You could never touch him. He said I would never catch him, so we'll see."

Wagner proved Wilson wrong on Sunday, not only sacking him, but also recording an interception against his former teammate in the Rams' 51-14 win over the Broncos on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium.

The interception – which Wagner returned 13 yards – helped set up a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Cam Akers that gave the Rams a 17-0 lead.

And while it took some time for the sack, Wagner eventually got it when he took down Wilson for a 4-yard loss with 46 seconds left in the first half. The play helped stall a drive that eventually led to the Broncos settling for a 46-yard field goal, still trailing the Rams 31-6.

"I mean, I told him that if we ever played against one another, I will give, so that was cool to do that," Wagner said. "And it was cool to pick them off as well, Christmas, appreciate the presence. But you know, he's my brother, and we were together for an extremely long time. We went through a lot of highs and lows together. And it's always fun just going out there and playing with him. He's impacted me so much in my life."

Wagner's performance was also emblematic of a strong effort by the Rams overall, and the consistency Wagner has played with week in and week out regardless of the circumstances.

"I think when you look at what the team did today, I think that's a great reflection on the leadership, the way Bobby Wagner has influenced this whole locker room and really the coaching staff," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I can't say enough about…I've always respected him from afar but watching the way that he has been so steady and so consistent with the way he's handled a season that has gone totally different than I think what any of us expected and anticipated, but his consistency to me says everything you need to know about the human being."

Related Content

news

Los Rams destruyen a los Broncos 51-14 y festejan el Día de Navidad con su mejor juego de la temporada

Cam Akers y Tyler Higbee se combinan para anotar cinco touchdowns y la defensa de L.A. brilla en una tarde de 4 pases interceptados y seis capturas de QB.

news

Big day by Rams defense vs. Broncos highlighted by Cobie Durant's two interceptions, including first pick-six of NFL career

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant turned in his best performance of the season as Los Angeles forced four Denver Broncos turnovers.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Higbee, Bobby Wagner and Cobie Durant react to 51-14 Week 16 win over Broncos

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, tight end Tyler Higbee, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Cobie Durant's postgame press conferences following the team's 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams blow out Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day

Big games from running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee and timely takeaways by the defense help the Rams crush the Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Week 16.

news

Rams-Chargers in Week 17 flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams' Week 17 road game against the Chargers will no longer be a Sunday Night Football game.

news

Marquise Copeland, John Wolford and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Broncos

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Broncos

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 16 home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Broncos

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Rams buscarán darle un regalo de Navidad a su afición al recibir a los Broncos de Russell Wilson

El partido final de los Rams como equipo local en SoFi Stadium incluirá el primer duelo mano a mano entre Bobby Wagner y Russell Wilson

news

Rams pleased with how Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Bobby Brown III and Michael Hoecht are maximizing opportunities

As the Rams continue to evaluate younger players on their roster, they've seen promising performances from defensive backs Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.

news

Injury Report 12/23: Brian Allen, Aaron Donald and John Wolford among seven Rams ruled out for Week 16 vs. Broncos

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising