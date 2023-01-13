Bobby Wagner named 2022 Second-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press

Bobby Wagner's consistency week in and week out in 2022 has earned him All-Pro recognition once again.
The Rams linebacker was named Second-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press, the news organization announced Friday.
For Wagner, it's his ninth All-Pro recognition overall – meaning, first or second team – earned in his 11 seasons, all consecutive. He finished his first season in Los Angeles with a team-high 140 total tackles, plus a career-high six sacks to go along with two interceptions. Those 140 tackles marked his seventh-straight season with 133 or more.
Additionally, Wagner's 140 tackles were also just two shy of tying James Laurinaitis' single-season franchise record set in 2011 and 2012.
Wagner has earned Second-Team All-Pro honors three times in his career (2015, 2021 and 2022) and First-Team All-Pro honors six times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).