Bobby Wagner named 2022 Second-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press

Jan 13, 2023 at 09:13 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Bobby Wagner's consistency week in and week out in 2022 has earned him All-Pro recognition once again.

The Rams linebacker was named Second-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press, the news organization announced Friday.

For Wagner, it's his ninth All-Pro recognition overall – meaning, first or second team – earned in his 11 seasons, all consecutive. He finished his first season in Los Angeles with a team-high 140 total tackles, plus a career-high six sacks to go along with two interceptions. Those 140 tackles marked his seventh-straight season with 133 or more.

Additionally, Wagner's 140 tackles were also just two shy of tying James Laurinaitis' single-season franchise record set in 2011 and 2012.

Wagner has earned Second-Team All-Pro honors three times in his career (2015, 2021 and 2022) and First-Team All-Pro honors six times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

