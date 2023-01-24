Time for Change Foundation receives "generous donation" from Bobby Wagner

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to give back to the Los Angeles area.

Wagner recently made a "generous donation" to the Time for Change Foundation, which helps set up women who have been incarcerated, in homeless shelters or domestic violence shelters for life-long success.

The organization was founded in 2002 by Kim Carter, who was motivated by her own experiences as a formerly incarcerated woman, and has been carrying out its mission of empowering disenfranchised low-income individuals and children through its main headquarters in San Bernardino, Calif., and as of December 2018, in the Bay Area as well. In the two decades since its establishment, it has assisted more than 1,700 women and children transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency and reunited 299 kids back with their mothers out of the foster care system.

Wagner told People Magazine on Jan. 18 that it was Carter who inspired him to get involved with the organization, with Carter's energy and how people rally around her and her passion resonating with him.

"I was really passionate about what she had accomplished and what she was trying to get done," Wagner told the magazine. "It really spoke to me."