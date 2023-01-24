Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Time for Change Foundation receives "generous donation" from Bobby Wagner

Jan 23, 2023 at 04:34 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to give back to the Los Angeles area.

Wagner recently made a "generous donation" to the Time for Change Foundation, which helps set up women who have been incarcerated, in homeless shelters or domestic violence shelters for life-long success.

The organization was founded in 2002 by Kim Carter, who was motivated by her own experiences as a formerly incarcerated woman, and has been carrying out its mission of empowering disenfranchised low-income individuals and children through its main headquarters in San Bernardino, Calif., and as of December 2018, in the Bay Area as well. In the two decades since its establishment, it has assisted more than 1,700 women and children transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency and reunited 299 kids back with their mothers out of the foster care system.

Wagner told People Magazine on Jan. 18 that it was Carter who inspired him to get involved with the organization, with Carter's energy and how people rally around her and her passion resonating with him.

"I was really passionate about what she had accomplished and what she was trying to get done," Wagner told the magazine. "It really spoke to me."

The donation is the latest example of Wagner being involved in the community since returning to L.A. Back in October, the Ontario High School product hosted students from Watts, Compton and South Central Los Angeles for his first L.A.-based venture capital and tech tour.

Related Content

news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth unveils refurbished Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA - Challengers Clubhouse Field

100 Children Attend Challengers Clubhouse Field Unveiling – with Andrew Whitworth, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage Joining Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

news

Brandon Powell rentó una sala de cine en el Sur de Florida para que 90 niños vieran "Avatar: The Way of Water"

El receptor abierto de los Rams y especialista en devoluciones, Brandon Powell, trató a los niños de Boys and Girls Clubes del condado de Broward, a los que solía ir cuando era niño - a una proyección de "Avatar: The Way of Water."

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Formed during pandemic, versatile Pineapple Express continues to thrive

Kevin Burton – also known as DJ "Kevvy Kev" – had to find a new source of income when the pandemic shut down clubs, and by extension DJ gigs. His solution: Pineapple Express food truck.

news

Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Rams wide receiver and return specialist Brandon Powell on Wednesday treated kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County – which he used to go to as kid – to a screening of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

news

Rams rookies, staff & Cheerleaders work alongside St. Joseph Center to provide holiday meals for low-income families

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with St. Joseph Center to serve meals and provide groceries and gift cards to more than 300 low-income individuals and families at their Broadway-Manchester Service Center as part of the team's annual Community Blitz.

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business

Founded by the late Woody Phillips, son Rodney Phillips continues to operate Woody's Bar-B-Que and carry on the restaurant's legacy with help from his own son, too.

news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, and Pepsi for Community Blitz Food Distribution

In partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Pepsi and The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams hosted a large-scale, walk-up food distribution at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts.

news

Rams & LAPD rename North East Lincoln Tigers to North East Lincoln Rams

Rams Announce North East Lincoln Rams Youth Football Program During Rams-Broncos Week 16 Inspire Change Game

news

Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker Award

Rams Recognized Stix at Week 16 Inspire Change Game at SoFi Stadium

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Derrick Bivens turned appetite into Compton-based Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant

Another one of the Black-owned businesses that has visited the Rams' training facility in Thousand Oaks throughout the regular season, Billionaire Burger Boyz was the creation of executive chef Derrick Bivens' appetite for the food it serves.

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Inglewood-based Nay's Tacos going 14 years strong

One of the Black-owned businesses that has visited the Rams' training facility in Thousand Oaks throughout the 2022 regular season, Nay's Tacos has served Inglewood for many years.

Advertising