Bortles on McVay: "I think as a quarterback, there's not really anybody else you'd rather be around if you had your pick."

In effect, this will be a new role for Bortles — coming in knowing he's the No. 2 to quarterback Jared Goff to open the year. But part of why he feels comfortable doing that is because of the players he's been around in the past.

"I think I was fortunate in Jacksonville to have Chad Henne there with me for four years. And I think watching him play that role the way he did was as good as you could do it," Bortles said. "And it's obviously a new spot and a new role for me to play. But I've kind of had the exposure to I think how it's supposed to be done. And I look forward to being that for Jared, and being there — whether it's supporting him or hyping him up, or being truthful to him. Whatever I can do to help him is kind of what you're there to do as the backup guy."

So what is Bortles most excited about for his upcoming 2019 season in horns?