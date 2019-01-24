Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Brandin Cooks on time with the Patriots: "I became a smarter football player."

Jan 23, 2019 at 06:15 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has carved out a pretty unique path through the NFL.

The Saints drafted him No. 20 overall back in 2014. Then the Patriots traded a 2017 first-round pick to acquire him last year. Then the Rams traded their first-round pick as part of the package to acquire him back in April.

And since the Rams are playing the Patriots for Super Bowl LIII, Cooks is going to play a former team in two straight games for two straight trophies.

Cooks was a strong deep threat for the Patriots in 2017, making 65 catches for 1,082 yards — good for a career-high average of 16.6 yards per reception. That's in large part because Cooks tied for No. 2 with seven receptions of at least 40 yards.

"I became a smarter football player — just learning from Belichick and McDaniels," Cooks said Monday of his time in New England, referring to head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. "A great place to play, enjoyed my time there. A lot of respect for everyone that's there. But there's a lot of great things that are coming out of there that I learned — too much to probably just sit here and talk about."

Now after playing for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Cooks will compete against the club for his second career opportunity to win a Lombardi on Feb. 3.

"I mean, the Patriots are the Patriots," Cooks said of his initial impressions of the 2018 squad. "Great team, great organization, great coaching staff, great players. They do what they do. They're a special team, so we're looking forward to going against them."

But going through the Super Bowl experience as a player is something that few of the Rams have done. So what did he learn about preparing for the big game that he can pass on?

"Just take it one day at a time. If we really believe in trusting our process, there's no need to change up any of that going into the Super Bowl," Cooks said. "Just continue to trust it, take it one day at a time, have fun, enjoy it. But at the end of the day, once you step between those white lines, it's football again."

There's also the significant increase in media attention, which is an element L.A. will have to face throughout the next couple weeks — especially on Super Bowl Opening Night next Monday in Atlanta.

PHOTOS: Rams NFC Championship celebration

JL7_7679
1 / 55
JL7_8789
2 / 55
JL7_8673
3 / 55
JL7_8792
4 / 55
JL7_8679
5 / 55
JL7_8730
6 / 55
JL7_8390
7 / 55
JL7_8628
8 / 55
JL7_8562
9 / 55
JL7_8385
10 / 55
JL7_8664
11 / 55
JL7_7628
12 / 55
JL7_7732
13 / 55
JL7_7726
14 / 55
JL7_7701
15 / 55
JL7_7653
16 / 55
JL7_9053
17 / 55
JL7_9000
18 / 55
JL7_9076
19 / 55
JL7_9048
20 / 55
IMG_9564
21 / 55
IMG_8754
22 / 55
IMG_1250
23 / 55
IMG_8433
24 / 55
JL1_0452
25 / 55
JL1_0502
26 / 55
JL1_0454
27 / 55
JL1_0639
28 / 55
JL1_1151
29 / 55
JL1_1041
30 / 55
JL1_0624
31 / 55
JL1_0454
32 / 55
JL1_0440
33 / 55
JL1_0362
34 / 55
JL1_1075
35 / 55
JL1_0929
36 / 55
JL1_0760
37 / 55
JL1_0654
38 / 55
JL1_0637
39 / 55
JL1_0382
40 / 55
JL1_0495
41 / 55
JL1_0771
42 / 55
JL1_0741
43 / 55
JL1_0452
44 / 55
JL1_0624
45 / 55
JL1_1084
46 / 55
JL1_0648
47 / 55
JL1_1155
48 / 55
JL1_1151
49 / 55
JL1_0874
50 / 55
JL1_0639
51 / 55
JL1_0672
52 / 55
JL1_1041
53 / 55
JL1_1141
54 / 55
JL1_0502
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Just enjoy it. Soak it in, because it's no promise that you're going back," Cooks said. "And just in the game in general, don't try to do too much. Your routine is your routine. Don't try to change it up just because it's one of the biggest games of your life."

And Cooks made it clear that even though he suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of last year's Super Bowl, he's not thinking of this game as a chance at redemption — he doesn't believe in it, he says. Instead, he's thinking of that experience simply as one step in his ultimate journey.

"I was knocked out after whatever quarter it was, so I was pretty disappointed. I was pretty upset. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't," Cooks said. "But I think it's all a part of the process. And God doesn't make mistakes, and it's not by accident that we're going back."

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs. Saints

Check out the best photos from the Rams' NFC Championship victory over the Saints.

JL7_8012
1 / 118
Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and team mates celebrate during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2 / 118

Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and team mates celebrate during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
JL7_8385
3 / 118
JL1_0419
4 / 118
JL1_0346
5 / 118
HU006917
6 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_1091
7 / 118
JL1_1030
8 / 118
JL7_9704
9 / 118
JL7_0495
10 / 118
JL1_0362
11 / 118
IMG_6219
12 / 118
HU007068
13 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL1_1110
14 / 118
HU3_9466
15 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_9093
16 / 118
JL7_0175
17 / 118
JL1_0556
18 / 118
JL7_0306
19 / 118
JL7_0707
20 / 118
JL7_0310
21 / 118
HU3_9211
22 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_9648
23 / 118
JL7_9048
24 / 118
JL7_9067
25 / 118
JL7_7628
26 / 118
HU3_9846
27 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_5978
28 / 118
JL1_1141
29 / 118
JL7_5556
30 / 118
JL7_3934
31 / 118
JL7_6141
32 / 118
HU3_9414
33 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_4032
34 / 118
JL7_0596
35 / 118
JL7_7019
36 / 118
JL7_1490
37 / 118
JL7_2719
38 / 118
HU3_9175
39 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_0432
40 / 118
JL9_0143
41 / 118
IMG_0977
42 / 118
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL1_0665
43 / 118
JL1_0502
44 / 118
JL7_6237
45 / 118
HU006781
46 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_0996
47 / 118
HU006616
48 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL1_0452
49 / 118
IMG_4368
50 / 118
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL7_3707
51 / 118
HU006570
52 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU3_9223
53 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL1_0874
54 / 118
HU007246
55 / 118
HIRO UENO
IMG_8250
56 / 118
JL7_9182
57 / 118
JL7_1120
58 / 118
Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson intercepts a pass during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
59 / 118

Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson intercepts a pass during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
JL7_0326
60 / 118
IMG_0795
61 / 118
HU3_8894
62 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
HU3_8545
63 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
HU006534
64 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU006182
65 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_3014
66 / 118
JL1_0637
67 / 118
JL7_2892
68 / 118
JL7_1072
69 / 118
HU3_9519
70 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL1_0655
71 / 118
HU3_9538
72 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
IMG_8607
73 / 118
HU006003
74 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_1454
75 / 118
JL7_7533
76 / 118
JL7_0632
77 / 118
HU3_8558
78 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_1979
79 / 118
JL7_8792
80 / 118
JL7_2017
81 / 118
JL7_6847
82 / 118
JL7_2531
83 / 118
JL7_7539
84 / 118
JL7_6804
85 / 118
HU007282
86 / 118
HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
87 / 118

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
JL7_1027
88 / 118
HU006171
89 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU006130
90 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_0615
91 / 118
HU3_8250
92 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_6166
93 / 118
JL7_0150
94 / 118
HU005788
95 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU005751
96 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU3_8092
97 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_0075
98 / 118
JL7_2994
99 / 118
HU005530
100 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL9_0470
101 / 118
HU3_8526
102 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
IMG_6251
103 / 118
HU005567
104 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU005772
105 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL1_0228
106 / 118
HU3_8715
107 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_5623
108 / 118
JL7_1537
109 / 118
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
110 / 118

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)

Ric Tapia/2019 Ric Tapia
HU005620
111 / 118
HIRO UENO
SOCIAL_NFC_Championship_141
112 / 118
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
113 / 118

Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
114 / 118

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)

Ric Tapia/2019 Ric Tapia
190120_NFCCG_SOCIAL_HU379
115 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
190120_NFCCG_SOCIAL_HU367
116 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
117 / 118

Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang/NFL)

Ryan Kang/2019 Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Rams players celebrate after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
118 / 118

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams-Jaguars kickoff moved to 1:05 p.m. pacific time

The NFL on Tuesday announced a new kickoff time and TV network for the Rams' Dec. 5 home game against the Jaguars. 
news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to take on Packers in Green Bay

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Rams encourage students to nurture positive mindsets during second virtual mental health session

The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to host the second mental wellness session for more than 500 LA region students (grades 6 – 9).
Advertising