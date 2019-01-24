Brandin Cooks on time with the Patriots: "I became a smarter football player."

"Just enjoy it. Soak it in, because it's no promise that you're going back," Cooks said. "And just in the game in general, don't try to do too much. Your routine is your routine. Don't try to change it up just because it's one of the biggest games of your life."

And Cooks made it clear that even though he suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of last year's Super Bowl, he's not thinking of this game as a chance at redemption — he doesn't believe in it, he says. Instead, he's thinking of that experience simply as one step in his ultimate journey.