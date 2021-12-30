Rams WR Brandon Powell on his punt return touchdown, Matthew Stafford's thoughtfulness, & more on Rams Revealed

In the closing seconds of that 30-23 triumph over the Vikings, Stafford called the 26-year-old into the offensive huddle, including him in a victory formation.

"It meant everything," Powell said of the gesture on this week's Rams Revealed podcast.

"Brandon Powell (is) everything that's right about NFL football. The guy works his tail off," Stafford said following the win.

"He was in there when we were taking a knee at the end of the game. I brought him in the huddle. Gotta give it up for this guy. (Those) seven points… the difference in the football game."

It was reminiscent of another time these two had connected for a moment Powell remembers vividly to this day.

"It was the last game of my rookie year. We played the Green Bay Packers," Powell recalled of that 2018 trip to Lambeau Field with the Detroit Lions. "It was my first start, and I went for over 100 yards (receiving).

"I'll never forget, I had like 94 yards or something like that. (Standing) on the sideline, my teammates, we were all talking about, 'Man, I'm almost there.'

"Stafford, he called a play. You know, it wasn't the play that was supposed to be called, but he … threw it to me to get me over 100 yards. And ever since then, I was like, 'That's my favorite quarterback'."

Powell finished that 31-0 win with 103 yards receiving, still far-and-away his career high. He did haul in his first two career touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons last season. However, he says nothing compares to the punt return touchdown that enabled the Rams to punch a playoff ticket.