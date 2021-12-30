Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams WR Brandon Powell on his punt return touchdown, Matthew Stafford's thoughtfulness, & more on Rams Revealed

Dec 29, 2021 at 04:00 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

When ﻿Brandon Powell﻿ reflects on the high points of his NFL career, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s thoughtfulness plays a leading role.

The latest to try his hand as the Rams punt returner, Powell made headlines in Week 16 for his 61-yard punt return in Minnesota, lifting Los Angeles to another road win and a clean sweep of December. It was the first non-offensive touchdown of the season for the Rams (11-4), who are now atop the NFC West with two games to play.

In the closing seconds of that 30-23 triumph over the Vikings, Stafford called the 26-year-old into the offensive huddle, including him in a victory formation.

"It meant everything," Powell said of the gesture on this week's Rams Revealed podcast.

"Brandon Powell (is) everything that's right about NFL football. The guy works his tail off," Stafford said following the win.

"He was in there when we were taking a knee at the end of the game. I brought him in the huddle. Gotta give it up for this guy. (Those) seven points… the difference in the football game."

It was reminiscent of another time these two had connected for a moment Powell remembers vividly to this day.

"It was the last game of my rookie year. We played the Green Bay Packers," Powell recalled of that 2018 trip to Lambeau Field with the Detroit Lions. "It was my first start, and I went for over 100 yards (receiving).

"I'll never forget, I had like 94 yards or something like that. (Standing) on the sideline, my teammates, we were all talking about, 'Man, I'm almost there.'

"Stafford, he called a play. You know, it wasn't the play that was supposed to be called, but he … threw it to me to get me over 100 yards. And ever since then, I was like, 'That's my favorite quarterback'."

Powell finished that 31-0 win with 103 yards receiving, still far-and-away his career high. He did haul in his first two career touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons last season. However, he says nothing compares to the punt return touchdown that enabled the Rams to punch a playoff ticket.

For much more on Powell, including his new reading hobby and planning a special trip for his grandmother in the New Year, check out Rams Revealed on YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December.
news

Sony Michel helping power Rams' push toward postseason

The Rams finished the month of December undefeated, and it wasn't a coincidence that Sony Michel's efforts correlated with that success. 
news

Brandon Powell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell's explosive punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 
news

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, with big game against the Ravens ahead on Sunday. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

McVay: Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be placed on Injured Reserve, plus updates on Greg Gaines, Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Ernest Jones, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Greg Gaines, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and offensive lineman Brian Allen as the team begins preparing for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Travin Howard steps up at linebacker in Rams' win over Vikings

When Ernest Jones went down with an ankle injury, Travin Howard was the Rams' next man up at linebacker and delivered a critical performance in Week 16. 
news

Los Rams aseguran su lugar en los playoffs y ya son líderes del Oeste tras ganar en Minnesota

Contribuciones de ofensiva, defensa y equipos especiales permiten a Los Ángeles cumplir su primer objetivo de la temporada.
news

Rams-Ravens kickoff moved to 10 a.m. pacific time

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Rams' Week 17 road game against the Ravens.
news

Brandon Powell sparks Rams with second-half punt return for touchdown against Vikings

Wide receiver Brandon Powell made perhaps the Rams' biggest special teams play of the season with his 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings.
Advertising