By the Numbers: Leonard Floyd

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is returning to the Rams, as he and the team agreed to terms on a four-year deal on Monday.

With Floyd back in the fold, theRams.com reviews some of the key statistics from his first season in Los Angeles with By the Numbers:

55: Total tackles made last year, a career-best.

45: Pressures recorded, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), a career-high.

29: Floyd will turn 29 years old in September.

16: Games started in 2020, marking his third-straight season without missing a regular season contest.

10.5: Sacks last season, a career-best.

10: Week for which Floyd won his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career, after posting five total tackles (two for loss), three sacks, five QB hits and a fumble recovery in the Rams' 23-16 win over the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

7: Number of sacks vs. Seattle. Three in Week 10, two in Week 16, plus another two in the wild card round of the playoffs.

3: Floyd's contributions were part of a pass-rush unit that finished third in PFF's end-of-season rankings.