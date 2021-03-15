Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they agreed to terms with outside linebacker ﻿Leonard Floyd﻿ on a four-year deal.

Floyd will enter his second season with the Rams in 2021. He originally joined them as an unrestricted free agent via a one-year deal last year and produced a career-high 10.5 sacks while starting all 16 regular season games. He also earned his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career (Week 10).