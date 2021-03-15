Rams, Leonard Floyd agree to terms on four-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they agreed to terms with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd on a four-year deal.
Floyd will enter his second season with the Rams in 2021. He originally joined them as an unrestricted free agent via a one-year deal last year and produced a career-high 10.5 sacks while starting all 16 regular season games. He also earned his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career (Week 10).
The University of Georgia product began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, after being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 Draft. He has tallied 211 total tackles, 29 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 10 pass breakups and an interception (returned for a touchdown) across 70 games through his first five seasons.