Cam Akers eager to build on historic playoff debut

Against the Seahawks, Akers tallied 28 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 Rams win, also adding two receptions for 45 yards in the passing game. Altogether, those 176 total yards from scrimmage were the most by a Rams rookie in their postseason debut in franchise history.

"It starts up front with our offensive line," Akers said. "Those guys had been getting great movement all day. That was a clear reflection of the run game. It doesn't go without those guys."

Akers got off to a fast start, rushing for the touchdown and 97 of his 131 yards by halftime. What impressed Rams wide receiver Robert Woods the most about Akers' performance was the vision he displayed.

"We know he was banged up a few weeks ago, and for him to bounce back how he did and take over for that running back room, he's been leading it," Woods said. "Really for a rookie to come in and make the right cuts and the right runs in critical situations, I think that's super huge and just really opens up this offense. I thanked him for my touchdown, (which was) really off of the run action, by creating it from pounding it so much with the run and (that) opening up some plays in our pass game."

Like Woods, Rams head coach Sean McVay said it was "big" to have a healthy Cam Akers against the Seahawks last weekend.

"I thought he was really getting into a rhythm early on in the game," McVay said postgame. "We were able to control the time of possession, able to just eat up yards a little bit at a time. He's a special player, he's really tough."

Successfully executing in a similar manner would bode well for Los Angeles this weekend. In its only three losses of the regular season – Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Indianapolis – Green Bay was outgained in rushing yards.

Akers already has the right mindset to do so, thanks to advice from the veterans in the Rams locker room with multiple playoff games under their belts.