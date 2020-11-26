Cam Akers: "It was a blessing" to score first NFL touchdown

In addition to the four-yard touchdown catch, Akers also added five carries for 15 yards on the ground, giving him 24 for 88 over the Rams' last three games plus two receptions for 23 yards.

"I mean, it was a play that we've repped and a play that he's repped a whole bunch," Goff said. "We feel really confident with him. He has great hands, he can catch the ball in the backfield, he can make plays after the catch. That's part of the reason that we like him. That play is a part of that, and he's done a great job in practice with that play, just calling it in a game is no different. Then it played out, maybe a little bit easier than our practice reps have been honestly, and he was able to make the catch."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was also pleased with what he saw.

"I liked the tough contribution from Cam Akers," McVay said in his postgame video conference. "You could feel the burst. That's a tough run defense we played [against] tonight and he made a big touchdown catch."

Another matchup against a Top-10 run defense awaits this Sunday when the Rams take on the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. However, scoring against what is now the No. 1 run defense in the league has given Akers a boost of confidence that it won't be the last time he finds the endzone this season.