Cam Akers makes most of return from rib injury

Collectively, Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown helped the Rams rush for 129 yards as a team. Henderson had the most carries with 15 for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown, adding three receptions for 30 yards and one receiving touchdown, while Brown chipped in eight carries for 30 yards.

"(Henderson) and Cam are both young, and even Malcolm's still in the beginning of his career," Goff said. "But having those guys play at the level they're playing at is really good."

From a playing time standpoint, Akers received 13 of the team's 68 offensive snaps, while Brown got 26 and Henderson 29.

Though it was less action than Akers got pre-injury – 24 of 73 snaps against the Cowboys in Week 1 – McVay said "you can expect his workload to increase" against the 49ers this week. Akers is also content filling whatever role the team needs.