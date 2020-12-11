A career and historic night for Cam Akers against Patriots

Akers eclipsed 100 early in the third quarter with back-to-back carries for six yards each. The Rams continued to lean heavily on Akers on that same drive, a 9-minute and 42-second series that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Cooper Kupp and included a 25-yard run by Akers.

"We knew that was in him," Goff said. "He's shown sparks of that all year. I think you go all the way back to the Washington game. He broke one off late in the game for about 40 yards, and ever since then, just trying to bottle that up. I thought tonight it was on full display for everyone to see what he can do."

The runs were also reminiscent of similar flashes of explosiveness Akers showed against the Cardinals last week (21 carries, 72 yards, one touchdown) and 49ers in Week 12 (9 carries, 84 yards, one touchdown, including a 61-yard run).

"I think he gave us a spark in that San Fran game even though we didn't really pull it out," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I thought that momentum carried on to last week, and ultimately, he did a great job for us on a short week."

Collectively, Akers' efforts over the last three weeks have accounted for 327 of 528 rushing yards this season, 36 shy of tying fellow running back Darrell Henderson Jr. for the team lead.