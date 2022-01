Clay Matthews regresa a casa al aceptar oferta de los Rams

7 / 55

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews celebrates a sack of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. After getting 14 sacks over the first four games, the Packers' pass rush hasn't been as productive with seven in their last four. One of their most important players on the edge, Matthews, has missed the last couple weeks with a nagging hamstring injury. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)