Competitive situations, stadium acclimation primary goals of first scrimmage 

Aug 21, 2020 at 04:44 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay said he thinks the last time he stepped foot inside SoFi Stadium was when the turf was in the process of being laid down, though he's not exactly certain.

"I mean, shoot, every day runs together for me right now," McVay said with a smile after Friday's practice. "It was probably about a month and a half ago that I was there."

Fortunately, he and the rest of Los Angeles' coaches and players will have an opportunity to get acclimated with the team's new home venue tomorrow when they host their first of two scrimmages inside SoFi Stadium.

This scrimmage, which is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m, will serve two purposes.

There's the logistical nature of learning their way around the building and figuring out a new routine after having the same one from playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for three years (or four for some). And then there's creating competitive situations to help further evaluate the roster.

When L.A. has been going through team drills in practice, most of the reps at quarterback, for example, have gone to starter Jared Goff and reserve John Wolford, resulting in undrafted free agent signees Bryce Perkins and Josh Love not getting many opportunities. McVay said the coaching staff will look to get Perkins and Love "a couple opportunities to compete a little bit tomorrow." Additionally, McVay expects all three kickers – Miami (Ohio) product Sam Sloman, former XFL standout Austin MacGinnis and former CFL standout Lirim Hajrullahu – to see the field and get some chances.

McVay said he wanted to wait until he received the injury report for Friday's practice before finalizing the structure of the scrimmage, but still gave reporters a general idea Friday morning of what it will look like.

"We'll have some different situational stuff set up where we want to get at least eight or 10 plays in this sequence, and then we'll have a phase of special teams in between it," McVay said. "We'll get some good ones on ones competitive work a lot of the time, but we'll also get a chance to evaluate some developmental guys that will look to play some, some live ball with."

Collectively, McVay said the goal is to reach 65-70 plays by the end of the scrimmage, including "every phase of special teams and a couple of them we'll hit more than once."

The Rams' second and final scrimmage this month, scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 29, will serve as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Related Content

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Micah Kiser, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom recap Day 3 of contact integration period

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, inside linebacker Micah Kiser, center Brian Allen and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom's Friday virtual media sessions. 
10 Observations from the third practice of the Rams' contact integration period
news

10 Observations from the third practice of the Rams' contact integration period

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 21 training camp practice. 
"Iron sharpens iron": Woods, Kupp share in each other's success
news

"Iron sharpens iron": Woods, Kupp share in each other's success

Rams wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp don't let individual stats get in the way of helping each other succeed. 
10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads
news

10 Observations from the Rams' second 2020 training camp practice in pads

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 19 training camp practice. 
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth recap second training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth's virtual media sessions following the Rams' Aug. 19 practice. 
From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads
news

From the Podium: DL Michael Brockers, QB Jared Goff share takeaways from first training camp practice in pads

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
10 Observations from the Rams' first 2020 training camp practice in pads
news

10 Observations from the Rams' first 2020 training camp practice in pads

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 observations from the Rams' Aug. 18 training camp practice, which marked the first with players wearing pads. 
From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts
news

From the Podium: McVay on injury status of Rapp and Lawler, rookie standouts

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Tuesday morning virtual media session following Los Angeles' first training camp practice in pads. 
Rams RBs fine with committee approach
news

Rams RBs fine with committee approach

If it takes a group effort to fill the void left by Todd Gurley, current Rams running backs are okay with that. 
Top Rams News: Where does McVay rank among 2020 coaches aiming to win their first Super Bowl? 
news

Top Rams News: Where does McVay rank among 2020 coaches aiming to win their first Super Bowl? 

A look at some of the top Los Angeles Rams headlines from around the internet for Monday, August 17. 
From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson
news

From the Podium: DC Brandon Staley on getting rookies prepared, duo of Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson

Key quotes and notes from defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Saturday afternoon virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their ramp-up period. 

Advertising