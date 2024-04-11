Confirmed360 to become official partner of Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles-based Confirmed360 proudly announced today a new partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, providing exclusive customizable services, access, and experiences to the most coveted live entertainment events to the team and its fans.

As the only Entertainment Concierge company working with multiple professional sports organizations, Confirmed360 continues its rapid growth by becoming the Rams' first-ever Official Entertainment Concierge Partner.

Confirmed360 will help the Rams provide select guests with enhanced benefits with the launch of Golden Passport, an invite-only member benefits program offering access to artist exclusives, special events, meet and greet opportunities, a dedicated concierge, and gifts. Additionally, Golden Passport members will enjoy elevated access to tentpole sporting events, with custom itineraries facilitated through the members-only digital app.

In addition, the Rams and Confirmed360 will create unique VIP game day hospitality offerings at Rams home games.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Los Angeles Rams! Having had the privilege of personally attending nearly every Rams home game since the opening of SoFi Stadium, and witnessing the team win a Championship on home turf, I've experienced firsthand the electric atmosphere and unparalleled fan experience that define this iconic venue," said Confirmed360 CEO Matt Ampolsky. "Joining forces with the Rams, a beacon of innovation and excellence in the NFL, is truly an honor and a dream come true. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Confirmed360, and together, we will create unforgettable moments and inspire greatness."

Confirmed360's roster of concierge experts are available around the clock. Their team goes beyond traditional concierge services by curating tailored entertainment experiences and simplifying the complexities of event booking.

"Confirmed360's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences aligns perfectly with our approach to gamedays and beyond," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "We are in the business of making memories, and we are thrilled to team up with Confirmed360 to enhance experiences for our VIP guests and elevate key moments across our calendar for our fans."

Looking ahead, Confirmed360 and the Rams are gearing up to unveil exciting activations surrounding tentpole events, including the NFL Draft and NFL Schedule Release. Confirmed360 will be the presenting partner of the Rams' Schedule Release content, including presenting a dynamic schedule release contest called "Guess 3 Games" that launches today on www.therams.com/guess3. Fans who enter the contest only need to answer three questions about the Rams upcoming schedule for a chance to win a pair of season tickets, a trip for two to an away game, and tickets to the home opener.