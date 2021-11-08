Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becomes franchise leader in receptions through first nine games in single season

Nov 07, 2021 at 08:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's standout 2021 season has reached another milestone.

With his 13-yard catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Titans, Kupp surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becoming the 15th player in NFL history to accomplish the feat. He is the first to do so since Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.

It is also just the fifth time it has happened through nine games in franchise history. Kupp becomes the fourth Rams wide receiver ever to do it, joining Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt.

Bruce and current Titans receiver Julio Jones are the only two players to accomplish the feat twice.

Kupp also became the franchise leader in most receptions through the first nine games of a season. His 6-yard catch late in the first half gave him 67 on the year, moving him past Holt's 66 in 2003 for the record.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford and Jordan Fuller react to Week 9 loss to Titans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller's postgame press conferences following their 28-16 loss to the Titans on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

Rams saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans in Week 9. 
news

Von Miller, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Chris Garrett among inactives for Rams-Titans

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Titans in Week 9

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Titans

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

An oral history of Isaac Bruce's junior college days in Los Angeles and how they shaped him

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's path to a gold jacket and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included a stop in Inglewood, where he spent a formidable two years at the junior college level. 
news

Examen físico en SoFi Stadium: Rams reciben a Titans al llegar al punto medio de su temporada

Una semana especial en Los Ángeles por la llegada de Von Miller culmina en Sunday Night Football con un duelo de equipos en la cima de sus conferencias.
news

Week 9 Preview: Rams are determined & ready for Sunday Night Football vs. Titans

As the Rams get set for a Sunday Night showdown against the Titans, J.B. Long looks at the impact Von Miller's addition will have on the defense, what the loss of Derrick Henry really means to this Titans offense, and why this game has the makings of being the Rams' most physical game of the season.
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day placed on Injured Reserve, to undergo surgery to repair pec injury

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has been placed on Injured Reserve after re-aggravating the pec injury that caused him to miss Week 8 against the Texans. 
news

Rams defense's approach remains unchanged as they prepare to face Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Titans running back will miss this week's game with foot injury, but Rams don't expect drastic change in Tennessee's philosophy. 
Advertising