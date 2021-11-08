Cooper Kupp surpasses 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becomes franchise leader in receptions through first nine games in single season

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's standout 2021 season has reached another milestone.

With his 13-yard catch in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Titans, Kupp surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in nine games, becoming the 15th player in NFL history to accomplish the feat. He is the first to do so since Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.

It is also just the fifth time it has happened through nine games in franchise history. Kupp becomes the fourth Rams wide receiver ever to do it, joining Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt.

Bruce and current Titans receiver Julio Jones are the only two players to accomplish the feat twice.