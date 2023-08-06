McVay: Cooper Kupp (hamstring) day-to-day

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is currently day-to-day as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained during the team's Aug. 1 training camp practice.

"He just felt a little tweak, it was a red zone route," McVay said after Saturday's training camp practice. "Just felt a little tightness in his hamstring. I don't think it's anything to be overly concerned with. But we want to be able to be smart with him. I'm hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later, but he knows his body so well, and he's got a specific plan. And you guys see him, he's out here moving around."

McVay indicated he's hopeful to have Kupp back for joint practices with the Raiders, which will take place during Week 2 of the preseason, but that the Rams will also be smart with Kupp given how tricky soft tissue injuries can sometimes be.