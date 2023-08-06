McVay: Cooper Kupp (hamstring) day-to-day

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said wide receiver Cooper Kupp is currently day-to-day as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained during the team's Aug. 1 training camp practice.
"He just felt a little tweak, it was a red zone route," McVay said after Saturday's training camp practice. "Just felt a little tightness in his hamstring. I don't think it's anything to be overly concerned with. But we want to be able to be smart with him. I'm hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later, but he knows his body so well, and he's got a specific plan. And you guys see him, he's out here moving around."
McVay indicated he's hopeful to have Kupp back for joint practices with the Raiders, which will take place during Week 2 of the preseason, but that the Rams will also be smart with Kupp given how tricky soft tissue injuries can sometimes be.
"As far as exactly when he's back, you know, I'm definitely hopeful that by the time we at least have our competitive practices against the Raiders, he's able to get that kind of work, because I think that is important," McVay said. "Don't want to rush it, but I think it's kind of more of a day-to-day thing. It's not something that we expect to drag on, but you never know with the soft tissue stuff."