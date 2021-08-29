Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top three players from first half of Rams-Broncos

Aug 28, 2021 at 07:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams trail the Broncos 10-9 halftime at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, the close margin the result of contributions from all three phases via punter ﻿Corey Bojorquez﻿, quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Michael Hoecht﻿.

Here are additional details on the performances of those top three players from the first half:

Corey Bojorquez

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 208 lbs
  • College: New Mexico

Bojorquez had a 67-yard punt that in reality traveled further through the air, since it bounced and rolled backward after landing. And with the help of the Rams' punt coverage team, his third punt of the first half – which went 48 yards – was downed at the Broncos 1-yard line.

Overall, he averaged 51.3 yards per punt across his three punts.

Bryce Perkins

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Virginia

The same poise that served Perkins well last week against the Raiders was on display again in the first half against the Broncos. He finished the first half completing 10-of-15 pass attempts for 62 yards, helping lead the Rams on scoring drives on three of their six offensive possessions. He also rushed six times for 24 yards.

Michael Hoecht

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Brown

Recovering his own sack-forced fumble against Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, Hoecht set the Rams up at the Broncos 18, leading to a 30-yard field goal by Gay to make it a 1-point game at halftime. Hoecht also finished with four total tackles and one QB hit in the first half in addition to the sack-forced fumble and fumble recovery.

