Crisper execution, continued roster evaluation the focuses of second and final preseason scrimmage

The first scrimmage gave Los Angeles' coaching staff "about 150 plays" by McVay's estimation to evaluate on film, though the players' workload won't be quite as intensive this time around. McVay attributed the playcount last Saturday to "getting guys up to speed and in game shape."

"I think you'll see a lot of our top guys try to get in between anywhere from 45 and 50 snaps and the same for some of our other players in that second half," McVay said. "I think you're looking more at 90-100 plays, as opposed to 140 or something that we got (last week)."

That still leaves plenty of opportunities for the rest of the roster ahead of a key deadline.

One week after Saturday's scrimmage – Sept. 5, 1 p.m. pacific time – teams must reduce their 80-man rosters to their initial 53-man regular season form. While the Rams have been consistent about creating competition for players fighting for roster spots in training camp practice by having the reserves face the first team defense, for example, those remaining 50-55 snaps will be a crucial part of evaluating the rest of the roster.

"It's going to be a really good opportunity for some of our younger players to get a significant amount of work in the second part of this scrimmage," McVay said. "Everything we do is important and evaluated, but this certainly represents a big 'Opp' for a lot of guys."

Along with continued roster evaluation, one goal from the first scrimmage that will carry over to the second will be becoming more comfortable with a new home gameday routine.

"Staying at a new team hotel the night before and just being comfortable getting to the stadium, where they park, and how they're getting to the locker room," McVay said. "As you guys saw, that's quite a stadium. So, I just want to get all those things that sometimes you take for granted in a year where you don't have those preseason opportunities to usually get that stuff figured out. That's as big a part of this as anything."

From a player perspective, quarterback Jared Goff's goal is sharpness and efficiency during the time the first team offense and first team defense share the field.