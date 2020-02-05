Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Donald, Hekker land on All-Decade team

Feb 05, 2020 at 11:54 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, February 5 about your Los Angeles Rams.

DONALD, HEKKER AMONG THE DECADE'S BEST

Long time NFL writer and Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin assembled his All-Decade team for the 2010s this week. Two of his picks?

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker.

"Like (Texans defensive end J.J.) Watt, Donald slid in the first round of his draft, finally going to the Rams on the 13th overall pick in 2014," Gosselin wrote. "And, like Watt, he had an instant and lasting impact."

Gosselin pointed to Donald's back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors – the second coming on the heels of a league-leading 20.5 sacks in 2018 – and double digit sacks in four of his next five seasons as key reasons for selecting him.

As for Hekker...

"Like (Ravens kick Justin) Tucker, Hekker was undrafted out of college," Gosselin wrote. "And, like Tucker, there are 31 other teams that wish they spent a seventh-round pick on him in 2012."

Gosselin noted Hekker's NFL-record 46.0-yard net average in 2016 as one of the biggest reasons why he belonged on the list.

Click here to view the full explanations for both players as well as the rest of Gosselin's picks for his All-Decade team.

WARNER MOVIE COMING TO THEATERS LATER THIS YEAR

Variety reported Tuesday that Lionsgate is working on a movie on former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner based on his memoir, "All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season," and interviews with him.

"American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 18, according to the story.

Variety's complete article with additional details on the film can be read here.

