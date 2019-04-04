Daily Dose: Newly-signed vets will help the Rams bounce back

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, April 4 about your Los Angeles Rams.
McVAY'S ICE-COLD SEAT
It should come as no surprise following the Rams run to Super Bowl LIII, but according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, head coach Sean McVay's job in L.A. is secure as as can be.
Gagnon has a handful of coaches on the "Scorching Hot" seat, including Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Houston's Bill O'Brien, but he says McVay's seat is "Ice-cold".
Here's why:
"Teams with head coaching vacancies just spent several weeks drooling over candidates who had any connection at all to McVay, who won Coach of the Year as a 31-year-old in 2017 and then took his team to the Super Bowl as a 32-year-old in 2018. He could suddenly go 0-16 as a 33-year-old in 2019 but would still retain his job in L.A."
For an evaluation of every head coach's job security, click here.
GOFF'S HIGH YPA
Quarterback Jared Goff holds the No. 6 spot among all active quarterbacks in yards per attempt over the past two regular seasons.
Goff's YPA has grown in each of his three professional seasons — 2016 (5.3), 2017 (8.0), 2018 (8.4).
BOUNCE BACK
Nate Burleson of Good Morning Football sees the Rams bouncing from their Super Bowl LIII loss with the help of their newly signed veterans in linebacker Clay Matthews and safety Eric Weddle.