Daily Dose: Newly-signed vets will help the Rams bounce back

McVAY'S ICE-COLD SEAT

It should come as no surprise following the Rams run to Super Bowl LIII, but according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, head coach Sean McVay's job in L.A. is secure as as can be.

Gagnon has a handful of coaches on the "Scorching Hot" seat, including Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Houston's Bill O'Brien, but he says McVay's seat is "Ice-cold".

Here's why:

"Teams with head coaching vacancies just spent several weeks drooling over candidates who had any connection at all to McVay, who won Coach of the Year as a 31-year-old in 2017 and then took his team to the Super Bowl as a 32-year-old in 2018. He could suddenly go 0-16 as a 33-year-old in 2019 but would still retain his job in L.A."

GOFF'S HIGH YPA