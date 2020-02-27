Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

UCLA RUNNING BACK INSPIRED BY RAMS

For NFL Scouting Combine invitee and UCLA product Joshua Kelley, the Rams were a source of inspiration as he carved out his path toward a professional football career.

The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein has more from Indianapolis:

Former UCLA running back Joshua Kelley grew up in Lancaster without an NFL team to watch up close. So when the Rams returned to Los Angeles before the 2016 season, Kelly took advantage of the opportunity and observed training camp practices at UC Irvine.

"It was kind of intimidating because I saw Aaron Donald, and like this dude is huge," Kelley said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. "I saw Todd Gurley. Those guys are crazy big. I just soaked it up."