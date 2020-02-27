Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, February 27 about your Los Angeles Rams.
DONALD GETS MORE RECOGNITION FROM PFF
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is scouting service Pro Football Focus' highest-graded interior defensive lineman for the fifth straight year.
Per PFF's premium stats, Donald finished the 2019 season with a 93.7 defense grade to lead all interior defensive lineman. The Steelers' Cameron Heyward finished second with a 91.5. Donald also led his position with a 92.8 pass rush grade.
UCLA RUNNING BACK INSPIRED BY RAMS
For NFL Scouting Combine invitee and UCLA product Joshua Kelley, the Rams were a source of inspiration as he carved out his path toward a professional football career.
The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein has more from Indianapolis:
Former UCLA running back Joshua Kelley grew up in Lancaster without an NFL team to watch up close. So when the Rams returned to Los Angeles before the 2016 season, Kelly took advantage of the opportunity and observed training camp practices at UC Irvine.
"It was kind of intimidating because I saw Aaron Donald, and like this dude is huge," Kelley said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. "I saw Todd Gurley. Those guys are crazy big. I just soaked it up."
Click here to read Klein's full story on Kelley.