Daily Dose: Rams Boast One of Best WR Corps, Goff Makes NFL's All-Under-25 Team

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, June 15th about your Los Angeles Rams:
Jared Goff, Alvin Kamara, Joey Bosa Make All-Under-25 Team
Who are the premium players that will be under 25 at the start of the 2018 season? Not the NFL Network's Elliott Harrison. Many of the league's best and brightest players fall under the 25-year age limit and as we head towards the 2018 regular season, Harrison is breaking down which players at every position fall under that limit.
Below you can find a few athletes from Harrison's All-Under-25 Team which puts together the top players at every position who are under 25-years old. Rams quarterback Jared Goff topped the list as the team's lead signal
caller.
Quarterback: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
"What more can you say about Goff's ascendant 2017 campaign? Throwing for 28 touchdowns against just seven interceptions was the most impressive statistical component."
Running back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings
Tight end: Evan Engram, New York Giants
Defensive end: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive tackle: DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers
Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
To find out which other players around the league made the cut, click here.
Rams Boast One of NFL's Top Wide Receiver Corps
With a group that includes the likes of Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods, the Rams wide receiving corps is set up to be one of the most talented groups headed into 2018.
And after a strong offseason, the room is being recognized by Bleacher Report's Chris Simms as the second-best wideout corps in the league — behind just the Kansas City Chiefs.