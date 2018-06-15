Daily Dose: Rams Boast One of Best WR Corps, Goff Makes NFL's All-Under-25 Team

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, June 15th about your Los Angeles Rams:

Jared Goff, Alvin Kamara, Joey Bosa Make All-Under-25 Team

Who are the premium players that will be under 25 at the start of the 2018 season? Not the NFL Network's Elliott Harrison. Many of the league's best and brightest players fall under the 25-year age limit and as we head towards the 2018 regular season, Harrison is breaking down which players at every position fall under that limit.